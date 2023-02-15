CWith the war entering the second year and the US presidential elections approaching in 2024, a new Russian front is opening up. It is not of war fought on the ground, but of economic warfare waged with the stroke of a pen in Western capitals. And it is not immediate but it is clearly visible on the horizon, just as the sanctions on Moscow’s oil loomed a year ago.

The new front counts 365 billion dollars: at stake is the seizure of the foreign exchange reserves of the central bank of Moscow held and seized, for the most part, in Europe. Those funds could go to Ukraine for reconstruction and, before that, to allow it to continue the war, especially if the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives hinders new American aid when the current $43 billion package is exhausted in September.

Michael McFaul spoke yesterday on the subject. Former American ambassador to Moscow until 2014, adviser to Barack Obama, now a Stanford professor near the White House, McFaul is one of the two coordinators of the group of experts recommending sanctions against Moscow to Western governments. The other coordinator is Andrii Yermak, head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.

In a meeting with a small group of international media, McFaul was clear: "We think this is the right time to transfer those resources to the Ukrainian government," he said about the $365 billion of Russian reserves now parked and seized mostly in Germany, France and Austria. In recent days Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida who sits in the House of Representatives, deposited the first resolution calling for the interruption of financial and military aid to Kiev. In the coming months, the obstacles for Biden on this front can only increase. "The debate about support for Kiev will become much more acute, especially when you enter the presidential campaign – McFaul acknowledged yesterday -. Hence our idea that new resources must be found for the Ukrainian government."

It would be the highest reparations ever imposed on a power at war for at least a century. But it would need a unanimous decision of the European Union and above all in Germany many doubts remain: in Berlin it is argued that it would not be legal to violate the prerogatives of a sovereign state to this extent, even if it is Russia.

McFaul doesn't fit. "This has already happened to Afghanistan recently– he observes -. Why not with Moscow increasing its sovereign reserves thanks to the extraordinary oil and gas revenues generated by invading Ukraine?" For him, returning those 365 billion to the Kremlin would create a political crisis in the United States. "It is not clear to me why my mother in Montana should pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine with her taxes," says McFaul, when there are those reservations. According to McFaul, the seizure would also be a signal to China of what could happen if it invades Taiwan.