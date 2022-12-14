Multiple sclerosis is a chronic and autoimmune disease of the central nervous system, but its course is not linear. Relapses, acute attacks of the disease, can in fact occur at any time and “snatch” the patients’ daily lives. These are often young people, on average the diagnosis occurs between the ages of 20 and 40, who risk developing a significant disability due to this disease. In Italy there are more than 133,000 people with MS: the project “Diamo un strappo alla MS” is dedicated to them, and to the general public in general, an awareness campaign on multiple sclerosis commissioned by Janssen Italia, the pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson, and conducted under the patronage of AISM (Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association) and SIN (Italian Society of Neurology). Objective: to raise public awareness of the interruptions caused by MS, which are difficult to explain but have a significant impact on the daily lives of people with this disease, and to invite patients to open up to close people and caregivers, to contact specialized centers for support and the tools needed to better deal with the disease, to live a life with fewer interruptions. The campaign will leverage social and digital channels to reach as many people as possible.

“In 85% of cases, MS begins with a relapsing-remitting course”, explains Claudio Gasperini, Director of the San Camillo-Forlanini Neurology and Neurophysiopathology Unit, Coordinator of the SIN study group for multiple sclerosis. “Over the past 25 years, extraordinary strides have been made in the treatment of the disease. Today there are many therapeutic options, and it emerges with increasing clarity how much the role of the neurologist is of fundamental importance in identifying targeted and personalized therapeutic pathways that meet the needs of the patient, helping him to live better with MS”.





An art project

Important messages that will also be conveyed thanks to the collaboration with Nazario Graziano, illustrator, art director and graphic designer among the best known contemporary creators, who will create the “SM-art Collection”: a series of works of art dedicated to MS, where the special moments of the people who are affected become part of a unique and shared work. People with MS have been called upon to contribute to the making of the work by sharing photographs of moments they would never want to be ‘snatched’ from MS. The exhibition, which also includes a selection of photos from those shared by users during the campaign, as well as the works created by Nazario, and other contents of the campaign, will live in the Metaverse and was presented on the occasion of the 52nd congress of the Italian Society of Neurology (SIN) which took place in Milan from 3 to 6 December 2022.

“When I was asked to collaborate on this project, I immediately accepted with great enthusiasm. The idea of ​​using collage, a technique that somehow arises from tearing, to create a collective and shared work of art, to unite the fragments of life of people who live with this disease, is a very stimulating and interesting challenge that I hope can send a message of hope to them and their loved ones”, explains Graziano.

The work will be transformed into NFT (non-fungible token, digital identifier registered on the blockchain to certify authenticity). “The uniqueness of the NFT work well reflects the unique experience that each person with MS has due to this variability. This is why it is essential that there is maximum dialogue between patients and the people who are close to them, and we believe that the project “Let’s tear away MS” can make a significant positive contribution in this regard”, underlines Francesco Vacca, National President AISM.





The importance of research

In order to offer patients the best treatment and help them lead a life as full and active as possible, it is essential to invest in research and innovation. “For this reason, cohesion and collaboration between scientific societies and healthcare professionals are fundamental, not only at a national level, but also and above all at a European level”, continues Maria Pia Amato, former President of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS). Guaranteeing the best care for everyone, choosing the most suitable treatment for each person with MS is the objective of the entire scientific community. “It is important to always have new effective molecules available thanks to which it is possible through a shared choice to choose the best therapy based on the clinical history, individual preferences and profile of each person with MS”, concludes Eleonora Cocco, Associate Professor of Neurology at the University of Cagliari and Director of the UC Regional Multiple Sclerosis Center of Cagliari.

“It is very important that research in the field of neuroscience is constantly oriented towards offering doctors and patients new innovative solutions and effective treatments for the personalized management of Multiple Sclerosis – concludes Marina Adami, Janssen Therapeutic Area Medical Manager – Janssen has always been committed to side of patients, and the project “Let’s take a break from MS” is a source of great pride for us; in fact, it represents an important opportunity to offer people affected by it the opportunity to express themselves and show what matters most to them and to whom they don’t want to give up because of MS.”