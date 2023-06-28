Let’s go, it’s time for vaccines

Antidiarrheals, antihistamines, antipyretics, analgesics, mosquito repellents, some gauze, antibiotics. Those who go on a trip, especially if to destinations far from pharmacies, know that it is good practice to be prepared against small inconveniences that could ruin the holiday. But alongside the drugs to pack, it would also be advisable to dust off one’s vaccination certificates, keeping up to date with recommended vaccines and boosters. Especially if national borders are crossed. In fact, traveling can also become a health risk, because it exposes us to pathogens other than those we usually encounter and against which we are prepared. In view of the holidays, the Italian Hygiene Society (SitI) has thus put together a series of useful indications for travelers for vaccination prophylaxis.

Vaccines for international travel

Vaccinations recommended for international travel include hepatitis A, Japanese encephalitis, yellow fever, meningococcal meningitis (A, C, Y, W, B, X), rabies, typhoid fever, and tick-borne encephalitis (TBE), cholera and polio. In some cases, such as yellow fever, vaccination is mandatory for many African countries (the list is on the ministry’s website), while vaccination against meningococcal meningitis (recommended in sub-Saharan countries) is mandatory for those who go to Mecca.

The experts of travel medicine centers will help in identifying them, but also institutional sites, such as that of the Ministry of Health, or scientific societies, such as VaccinarSì.org of the Italian Hygiene Society (SitI) or that of the of Travel and Migration Medicine (SIMVIM). The ministerial website also specifies the type of vaccine and the timing necessary for protection. Also to sites like Viaggiaresicuri.it, of the American CDC, of ​​SIMVIM which make available to anyone an easy tool which, based on the travel destination, summarizes the health situation in the country, with updates on any epidemics and recommended and mandatory vaccines.

The indications for vaccines and prophylaxis (such as that against malaria) do not only take into account the presence of endemics and epidemics, but also the time spent and the activities carried out once on site. For this reason, the advice of your doctor and travel medicine experts is extremely important.

Move in time

Siti’s first advice, however, is to move in time. “Depending on the destination, the period of stay and personal health conditions, there are different types of vaccinations recommended and, sometimes, mandatory. It is therefore of crucial importance to start the procedures well in advance, preferably with a margin of time between 3 and 6 months from the expected date of departure”, he explains Roberta SiliquiniPresident of the Italian Society of Hygiene.

Get up to date with “home” vaccinations

Experts recommend taking advantage of the opportunity to comply with the mandatory vaccinations recommended by the national plan. Once the pediatric and adolescent range has been overcome, where most vaccines are concentrated, the importance of having the DPTa (anti-diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis) vaccine recalled every ten years is particularly important.

