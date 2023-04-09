Union of university students (Udu) and network of middle school students presented a bill to the Chamber of Deputies to establish psychological services in all schools and universities. They are also supported by various members of the opposition, from the Pd to the M5s, but the students reiterate: “It is a battle without political color, because it concerns everyone”.

A few days ago I read this news. I would like to find a way to talk about it, precisely with these young people. Experts on the subject are many and have completely invaded the field. They look like the virologists of a few years ago. A ruthless medicalization.

Boys and girls trying to find their way face rough and stony paths and give it their all. More or less you find yourself navigating seas now stormy now calm.

It belongs to all of us, men and women, the memory and torments of adolescence. If someone asked me, by magic, to go back to another age of life, now that I’m living my old age, I would have no embarrassment: all except adolescence. I can’t help but remember the feeling of inadequacy that I experienced in the courtyard of the railway workers’ buildings when I met my peers and female peers. Sexuality questioned us and the discoveries that we secretly communicated to each other were reasons for dismay, for guilt, for fleeting happiness, for incomprehensible tenacious sadness.

How many times did I feel my companions far away, the gaze of my companions inaccessible, how many times have I felt the emptiness and in my dreams and daydreams I have imagined all my friends in the courtyard mourning at my funeral. We have endured distant teachers, the terror of questioning, priests with pointing fingers. I could go on.

Despite everything we have grown, we have built defenses, more or less adequate.

I can’t help but remember that my grandmother, whom they called “the teacher”, I spent the best days of my summers with her, faced with the concerns of the mothers of the village, who went to ask for advice, she did nothing but listen, “leave him grow up,” he said at the end. I would like that today, faced with the certainties of so many commentators, doctors, psychologists, journalists and enthusiasts of clichés, we could say “let them grow” with the wisdom of a grandmother. It would be enough to have under your eyes, just to name one, Panorama from a few months ago: a generation devastated by anxiety, mental problems, eating disorders, suicide, psychotropic drugs, bullying, desperate families, liquid sexual identity…

Just let them grow. Aggressive hosts of psychologists and neuropsychiatrists are there in ambush, ready for every breath dell’adolescente difficile to find words they pronounce with irresponsible levity. They are the diagnoses of the diagnostic statistical manual of psychiatry which does nothing but produce names of diseases to cover that condition of life, the richest, the most painful, the most productive, with a dark veil. The shouted interest in that condition makes the “adolescent” an object, destroys him, steals his silences and words. I don’t think it is necessary here to report all the words that are found in the newspapers, that are heard on the radio, on television. Entire editorial choices follow the most alarmed and uncritical statements of psychology and psychiatry. Peremptory recommendations: “do not lose sight of him”; “record everything that seems strange to you”; “Talk to the psychologist as soon as possible”. Shouted alarms that sow despair, build distances, isolation while boys and girls would expect nothing but at least “a priest to chat with”.

I have the impression that the pain tolerance threshold for a failure, for a mortification, for a momentary abandonment has lowered. Perhaps, even parents find it very difficult to bear the distance that naturally occurs with their growing children. A boy or girl may even have a feeling of hatred towards his parents as he moves to set off stubbornly silent and the frightened parents are naturally tempted to look for a word that explains, a diagnosis that relieves guilt, something that helps imagine a possibility of a cure. And so it happens that many, especially among those who have the responsibility of governing, are willing to listen, and with the advice of experts they propose beds in neuropsychiatry wards (which are most often horrendous places), they delegate to the “psychotherapeutic path ” who seems to have to solve everything. Recently we have even been able to think that a little money, the psychological bonus, spent on a meeting with the psychologist, would have alleviated “the discomfort of young people emerging from Covid”. We have made the pandemic the cause and consequence of everything.

Over all these years I’ve learned to think that what we call adolescence is a tumultuous stream that runs downstream and risks doing irreparable damage: spreading, breaking, invading, getting lost in swampy terrain. There is always the risk of wanting to dominate the vehemence of the torrent with barriers, dams, denials. It happens more frequently, in a dimension of listening and attention, that one thinks of stemming. Embankments that take into account the natural course of that stream, that singular tortuosity, the risks in the happening of that story.

Boys and girls, boys and girls who experience the fate of mental disorder, limitation, incapacity, of not being able to be in relationships certainly need care, attentive and aware looks, looks capable of reassuring, proposing images of the future . Both biological and psychological, as in support of ordinary everyday life. And even for these, especially for these, my grandmother’s reassuring “let it grow” is what the best working groups, psychologists, educators, neuropsychiatrists, try to do without even thinking for a moment about a bed, a of containment, in departments without taps, chandeliers, showers, tables, beds nailed to the floor, where “danger” dominates in every corner. You never know what these young people can get up to!

Youth discomfort would demand a singular attention, original and unthinkable investments. So why don’t we apply all the knowledge we have acquired so far and the many good practices? What about community experiences? What about peer help? And the places where young and motivated educators and carers and trainers think up and implement unusual and personalized programs?

Why instead of neuropsychiatry departments and psychological bonuses, don’t we imagine interventions in the community, in the suburbs, in the places of boys and girls?

Why aren’t bonus resources invested in making suburbs beautiful and attractive, sports spaces, oratories, places to make music, theatre, writing, or even nothing? And why don’t we think of a large, immense investment that has school as its main object and torment? When will school workers be able to be paid like all their European colleagues? Why can’t our schools become the most beautiful places in that area? Places to be desired and to live for boys and girls? Why can’t a lower, upper or elementary school remain open and welcoming from morning to night?

Even now young operators, strange and unimaginable, public services, imaginative social cooperatives, parents’ associations, have shown how the unthinkable can become reality. Everywhere, even in Scampia.

It is collective mental health that we need.

Tuesday 28 March 2023