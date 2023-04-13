On March 20, 2023 John Ioannidis, Angelo Maria Pezzullo e Stephanie Boccia (respectively from Stanford University of California and the Catholic University of Rome) have published an editorial on the Journal of American Medical Association, entitled ‘The Rapid Growth of Mega-Journals: Threats and Opportunities’. They raise doubts and criticisms of the so-called open access journals (or Golden Open Access) which, upon payment of substantial fees by the authors or, more often, by the institutions to which they are affiliated, publish thousands of articles a year.