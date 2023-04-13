Home Health Let’s learn to navigate the jungle of medical publications
Health

Let’s learn to navigate the jungle of medical publications

by admin
Let’s learn to navigate the jungle of medical publications

On March 20, 2023 John Ioannidis, Angelo Maria Pezzullo e Stephanie Boccia (respectively from Stanford University of California and the Catholic University of Rome) have published an editorial on the Journal of American Medical Association, entitled ‘The Rapid Growth of Mega-Journals: Threats and Opportunities’. They raise doubts and criticisms of the so-called open access journals (or Golden Open Access) which, upon payment of substantial fees by the authors or, more often, by the institutions to which they are affiliated, publish thousands of articles a year.

See also  Covid, the hunt for ibuprofen: "Shortness in many pharmacies"

You may also like

War Ukraine Russia, news. Ukrainian soldiers beheaded, Zelensky:...

References to Putin’s cancer – what happens during...

Is going to the bathroom every day a...

Build muscles: Expert Ingo Froboese explains how it...

ATP Monte-Carlo, Sinner-Hurkacz live LIVE. Later Berrettini-Rune –...

Cutting rosemary: This is how it grows strong...

April 13 is International Kissing Day

Oss, a new figure with additional training is...

BKK Pfalz is health partner of BUGA 23...

LIVE Sinner-Hurkacz, 1-3 ATP Montecarlo 2023 LIVE: opening...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy