“Let’s mobilize to save public health”

Florence, 13 June 2023 – “We all participate. Let’s save public health which is now close to collapse ”. It is the appeal that Peter Dattolopresident of theOrder of Medici of Florence, launches in support of the meeting on June 15 at the La Compagnia theater in via Cavour, organized by the Inter-union united for health. Physicians, health managers, citizens’ associations, veterinarians will take part, mobilizing in defense of the national health system. “Long waiting lists, ward closures, reduction of beds, staff reduced to the bone, the national health system is suffering over a decade of definancing. Serious problems that force thousands of people to turn to private individuals while those who cannot afford it are increasingly giving up treatment – underlines Dattolo -. Investment in public health cannot be 6% of GDP: in America it is 17%. We spend almost half of Germany, a third less than France and England. That fundamental good, enshrined in the Constitution, which is the national, public and free health system, is in real crisis”.

“The Pnrr will not solve the problems: European funds – explains Dattolo – will be used to create structural works, but what we need are more resources and personnel to safeguard the public system. More money is needed, at least 8 billion more, from the National Health Fund that can be distributed to the regions. We need to hire postgraduates and we need to exceed the limit on the spending ceiling imposed on the Regions for the recruitment of healthcare personnel “. “Public health continues to be considered an expense and not an investment – ​​concludes the president of the Medical Association of Florence -. The cuts affect professionals as much as citizens: there are fewer and fewer doctors in the emergency rooms, and to support the service they will be replaced by doctors from already suffering wards. We need resources, protection of those who work there, attention to the structures”.