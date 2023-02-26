Edward Tavassi e Micol Incorvaia are two of the great protagonists of this edition of Gf Vip. The couple is very popular with viewers and also with users on social: are Twitter the hashtag was also created “incorvassi”. Edward he is very thoughtful and sweet towards Micol to whom he always dedicates sweet words and thoughts just like it happened a little while ago.

Gf Vip, Luca Onestini’s uncomfortable questions to Ivana: “Will you miss me when you go out?”. How did he answer

Gf Vip, Nicole Murgia: “Edoardo tried to kiss me”. The revelation that shakes the House

Gf Vip, is it all over between Oriana and Daniele? The girl to Nicole: “I don’t feel wanted.” His reaction

Edward Tavassi has reached Micol Incorvaia in the hair and make-up area of ​​the house Big Brother VIP. The younger sister of Clizia Incorvaia in fact, she was arranging her hair when her boyfriend hugged her and said: «Do you know what awaits us outside? amore? You’re the most beautiful. Let’s go to our house, I’ll bring you breakfast in bed…at six in the afternoon. Then we go to Sicily to meet your family». Edward and Micol they have very many fan sui social: the couple is much loved because they are outspoken and do not fear the judgment of others when they expose themselves.

Gf Vip, the kiss takes place between Luca Onestini and Ivana Mrazova: is it love again? Fans dream

Edoardo Tavassi’s mother

The mamma Of Edward Tavassi, Emanuela Fuín supports from outside the couple formed by son Edward Tavassi it’s yes Micol Incorvaia. In one of the last stories Instagram who posted wrote: «It’s just a shame that the Gf Vip want to give space to toxic couples rather than people who love each other and show it how Edward and Micol. I’m rooting for you guys.”

Read the full article

are Leggo.it