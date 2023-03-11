Home Health let’s see what it is
Alzheimer’s pathology could be triggered by a very common factor
There is big news regarding the most common form of senile dementia, i.e.alzheimer. It has been discovered that the pathology could be triggered by one poor quality sleep.

This direct link has been demonstrated by research, published in the prestigious international scientific journal “Acta Neuropathologica
Communications” and reported in turn on The messengerconducted by a group of doctors from the Sleep Medicine Center
of the Molinette hospital of the Città della Salute and researchers from the University of Turin.

To get upstream of this incredible novelty, the researchers have examined the effect of disturbed sleep in topi genetically predisposed to spawning beta-amyloid, a protein that irreversibly compromises the cognitive functions of the animal even when young. Therefore, the only fragmentation of sleep obtained by inducing short awakenings without modifying the total sleep time, for a period of 1 month (corresponding to 3 years of human life), compromises the functioning of the glymphatic system, i.e. increases the beta protein -amyloid.

Furthermore, research shows us that while there is a strong link between sleep disorders and Alzheimer’s disease, there are too further considerations: in subjects predisposed to Alzheimer’s disease, from a young age, disturbed sleep can favor the establishment of neurodegenerative processes; it is not only the quantity of sleep that is relevant, but also its “quality”; only the fragmentation of sleep in the brain, hindering the maintenance of deep sleep, is able to trigger and maintain the process.

Therefore, it is a discovery that reveals to us that sleep is one of the main factors that puts our health at risk. It is therefore essential to take care of your night’s rest.

