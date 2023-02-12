FROM OUR REPORTER

GAZIANTIEP — «It is as if, in a few minutes, we had gone back 10 years: the white curtains have reappeared.’ Silvia is an Italian aid worker. She has lived in Gaziantep for years. Schedules, habits, friends, colleagues, kindergarten for the girl. Like her also Stefano, Giulia, Davide, Marco.

The “Expat” community, as the operators of the main NGOs and United Nations agencies call each other from abroad, a few kilometers from Syria ravaged by the earthquake and war, meet in a Starbucks. “I made a WhatsApp group to see if we were all well, they also contacted me from the Farnesina,” says Stefano. Hugs, smiles. “The important thing is that we are all alive”. A little while ago Stefano entered a 14-story building full of cracks and rubble to retrieve his passport and feed the goldfish. “This has been my home for years. My wife is Turkish, my daughter too. They are gone. I remain. I’ve been sleeping in the car since Monday.”

«Expats» who have put down roots here, despite a life spent chasing emergencies, and who this time have found the emergency literally under their feet. The earth in Gaziantep is still shaking. Entering the city, the avenues are deserted, the shops closed, despite it being Saturday, a shopping day. Once the fear had passed and a place was found among cushions, carpets, spared houses, offices and courtyards, all the “foreigners” set to work. Objective: to transform 10 years of war-related humanitarian crisis management work into an emergency response. Especially for the most fragile subjects. “There’s so much to do here now. And we absolutely have to get aid across the border. We have to do it. Or it will be a catastrophe never seen before», explains Silvia. See also "Third dose everyone puzzles me, we need to evaluate the effectiveness"

Bab el Salam, the “gate of peace”, the gate that from Gaziantep passes through Kilis and reaches the areas controlled by pro-Turkish militias, despite almost a week having passed since the first shock, has not yet seen the passage of direct aid to Syria , as instead had happened in these years of emergency. It doesn’t matter what according to UNHCR there are 5.3 million people involved. It does not even weigh on the conscience to realize that in Syria it is not possible to know how many victims there really are because the data comes only from the areas controlled by the regime. There are too many political interests and open matches. And if since 2016, the year of the agreements between Brussels and Ankara, this gateway has been opened on very few occasions, now it seems unlikely that Turkish President Erdogan will antagonize his electorate a few months before the elections. “Seeing direct aid pass to another country while yours is still in full emergency would cause controversy almost everywhere”, say the “expats”. We will see in the future. But now we need to hurry. We will talk about geopolitics later. «The first trucks that passed through Bab el Hawa arrived in Aleppo, therefore in the area of ​​the country controlled by the Damascus regime.

But what they contained and to whom they were delivered, no one is able to say.’ Except for the coffins of Syrians who passed through Turkey which are now being sent back across the border, almost nothing seems to have reached the rebel-held areas. And the same in those under the influence of Kurdish groups where the Syrian militias supported by Ankara have closed the crossings that connect the north-east and the north-west because, according to the orders received from the Turkish government, the aid must not wear the insignia of the Kurdish-Syrian forces, emanation of the Pkk disliked by Erdogan. And not only that, the regime has once again taken action to prevent the arrival of aid in this region of the country. “The Damascus government demands that the Crescent deliver half of the aid, despite the fact that health workers have made it clear that they also intend to do so to the areas controlled by the regime”, denounces the NGO “Un Ponte Per”. Why President Assad and his wife Asma don’t care, of course. And after receiving the suspension of sanctions from the EU and the US and going on Thursday to visit the areas affected by the earthquake, they are now enjoying the advantage. Not bad if the Secretary of the United Nations António Guterres has urged the Security Council to authorize the opening of further crossings. In this part of the world, everyone should have understood by now, there is no peace even in the face of death. Everyone tries to do their own interests to the detriment of their opponent. Not bad if there is a humanitarian catastrophe. And it is a detail that in the most battered areas of the country the houses already damaged by the bombs have crumbled in an instant. It is certainly no longer news that this earth has swallowed up many human lives. See also Why has the era of edge computing finally arrived?