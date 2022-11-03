Very clear Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci,

there are about 3 million and 600 thousand cancer patients in Italy. A notable and growing challenge for the National Health Service which, in our opinion, must be faced with a united strategy.

For this we ask you to include in your government agenda the strengthening of oncology, from prevention to home care, to therapies, rehabilitation, end-of-life support, up to clinical research; everything needed to generate a positive impact on cancer management in our country.