news-txt”>

Identify early which patients with blood disorders are at highest risk of developing leukemia and determine the best time for each to undergo a stem transplant. It is now possible to do this through the ‘IPSS-M molecular score’, a tool that uses artificial intelligence to probe genomic data.

This is highlighted by the results of the study coordinated by researchers from Humanitas and the University of Bologna, within the European consortium GenoMed4All, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Myelodysplastic syndromes are very diverse malignancies, ranging from slowly progressing conditions to rapidly progressing cases of acute myeloid leukemia. In Italy there are about 3,000 cases of it every year, with greater frequency in adults or the elderly.

The definitive cure is hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Hematologists decide treatment strategies based on a clinical score, obtained on the basis of indicators such as the number of leukemia cells in the bone marrow, the levels of white and red blood cells and platelets, but which does not contain information on the genomic profile.

“Using the molecular data of the disease detected in each patient with a test on 31 genes, the molecular score (IPSS-M) has shown, on 2,876 patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, to greatly improve the ability to predict the risk of leukemia evolution and the life expectancy”, explains Matteo Della Porta, Head of Leukemia and Myelodysplasia at Humanitas.

“The possibility of identifying people at the highest risk of disease progression on the basis of the molecular profile – continues Della Porta – allows, in fact, to optimize the choice of treatments and the most appropriate moment in which to intervene”. “The development and application of innovative methods with which to analyze and integrate large amounts of clinical and genomic data have made it possible to shorten the time with which research results can be translated into a practical benefit for patients”, concludes Elisabetta Sauta, data scientist of Humanitas AI Center.