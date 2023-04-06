Home Health Leukemia and pneumonia, where the disease that struck Berlusconi comes from
Health

Leukemia and pneumonia, where the disease that struck Berlusconi comes from

by admin

The San Raffaele Hospital in Milan where Silvio Berlusconi is hospitalized

Frequent examinations and treatments at the San Raffaele in Milan testify that the political leader was already followed for this pathology. The alarm bell? Compromised heart and immune system

In and out of his private hospital room, at the San Raffaele in Milan, for checkups, exams and maybe even more. For Silvio Berlusconi the hospitalization of April 5, motivated by “respiratory problems” would be the new and delicate act of a path of diagnosis and treatment that began well before. Considering his status as a seriously cardiopathic patient, the leukemia that struck him (it seems like eosinophilic leukemia) led him to pneumonia with debilitating symptoms, so much so that he required …

