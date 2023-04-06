In and out of his private hospital room, at the San Raffaele in Milan, for checkups, exams and maybe even more. For Silvio Berlusconi the hospitalization of April 5, motivated by “respiratory problems” would be the new and delicate act of a path of diagnosis and treatment that began well before. Considering his status as a seriously cardiopathic patient, the leukemia that struck him (it seems like eosinophilic leukemia) led him to pneumonia with debilitating symptoms, so much so that he required …