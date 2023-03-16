“We started from serial clinical samples (i.e. analyzed at diagnosis, along the course of therapy and at relapse) of 13 patients with acute myeloid leukemia stored in the Biobank of the San Raffaele Hospital and we analyzed them with an innovative technology called blood sequencing RNA at the single cell level, which made it possible to obtain the expression levels of thousands of genes for each single cell”, explains the first author of the study, Matteo Naldini of Sr-Tiget.

“For the first time we have described in a very thorough way the effects of chemotherapy on leukemia cells that were highly heterogeneous: some died, others proliferated and still others fell into a deep state of quiescence”, adds Bernhard Gentner, former head of the Stem Cells and Leukemia Laboratory of the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy and now lecturer at the University of Lausanne.

By applying genetic engineering techniques in laboratory micethe researchers have identified, in a significant percentage of patient samples, a rare population of leukemia stem cells, already present at diagnosis, which condition the lack of response to therapy.

The perspective for the future is to introduce the search for these cells at the time of diagnosis, to identify patients who may not benefit from classic chemotherapy and offer them an alternative approach based on epigenetic and targeted drugs.