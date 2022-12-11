Leukemia “erased” by a revolutionary therapy. It’s the story of Alyssa13, from Leicester, who in May 2022 became the first patient in the world to receive modified T-cells at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH), in partnership with UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health. A treatment that has eradicated – according to reports from the same hospital – his “incurable” leukemia.

Leukemia cured with experimental therapy

In 2021, Alyssa had been diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL). The little girl has been subjected to all conventional therapies to fight the evil: even chemotherapy it’s a transplant of bone marrow. But the treatment didn’t have the desired effects: the disease recurred. There were no further treatment options available. And that’s why Alyssa was “enlisted” in a new clinical study. She was admitted to GOSH’s Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Unit to receive CAR T-cells in May genetically modified from a healthy donor.

These cells – explains the hospital on its website – had been modified using a new technology by modification of the basis to enable them to hunt down and kill cancerous T cells without attacking each other. Just 28 days later her cancer was in remission and she underwent a second bone marrow transplant to restore her immune system. Today, six months later, Alyssa is fine. She is back home, with her family, she is recovering and continuing her post-treatment follow-up.

6 months ago, after all other treatments for T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia had failed, Alyssa became the first person in the world to receive base-edited cell therapy as part of a clinical trial at GOSH & @UCLchildhealth. Meet Alyssa & the research team behind the trial 👇 pic.twitter.com/YwCQfnCJux — Great Ormond Street Hospital (@GreatOrmondSt) December 11, 2022

How does the new therapy work?

Treating Alyssa’s leukemia with traditional CAR T-cell therapy was rendered inefficient because even T cells designed to recognize and attack cancerous T cells end up killing each other during the manufacturing process before they can be given as treatment, they explain. hospital researchers. The GOSH and UCL GOS ICH teams therefore used a new technique genome editing called “baseline editing” to create a new type of CAR T-cell therapy that can attack cancerous cells. Base editing works by chemically converting individual letters of the DNA code (single nucleotide bases) to edit T cells. They started with healthy T cells from a donor and set about editing them. The first “base” modification disabled the T-cell targeting mechanism so they would not assault Alyssa’s body. The second removed a chemical marker, called CD7, which is found on all T cells. The third change was an ‘invisibility cloak’ that prevented the cells from being killed by a chemotherapy drug. The final step of the genetic modification instructed the T cells to hunt down anything with the CD7 tag on it in order to destroy every T cell in her body, including cancerous ones. That is why this mark must be removed from the therapy, otherwise it will self-destruct.

Alyssa’s story

Alyssa was diagnosed with T-cell leukemia in May 2021, after a long bout with symptoms that her family thought were colds, bouts of viruses and general tiredness. She was being treated in hospitals in Leicester and Sheffield with standard therapies – chemotherapy and bone marrow transplantation – but unfortunately medical teams have not been able to get her cancer under control and into remission. With palliative care the only option left, Alyssa and her family discussed the new clinical trial at length with GOSH’s BMT and CAR T cell therapy experts and made the decision to be the first to try an experimental treatment for her leukemia. Alyssa is the first patient in the world to have received this innovative modified cell therapy.

Mother’s words

“The doctors said the first six months are the most important. Alyssa is very mature and you can forget that she is just a child, but I hope this can demonstrate that the research works and that they can offer her to more children-said Kiona, the mother of the little patient-all of this must have been of use. Alyssa wants to go back to school and soon she could come true ».