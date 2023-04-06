Leukemia: Cause



Leukemia: what are the causes?

The causes of leukemia are not known, even if by now it is evident that the pathology, like other tumors, is the final result of a complex series of events, which involve both constitutional genetic factors and environmental factors (ionizing radiationstoxic substances such as derivatives of benzeneinfectious agents…). The uncontrolled proliferation of leukemia cells is the result of an abnormality in the DNA, which – as indeed in other types of neoplasia – determines an alteration of the regulation and control mechanisms of cell growth and differentiation. These processes are regulated by specific genes which, if damaged, can determine the transformation of a cell from normal to neoplastic, according to events that are only partially known.

Although the causes are not yet fully understood, some myelotoxic agents have been identified with certainty (benzene, alkylating agents and ionizing radiation) which can promote leukemogenesis.

The main risk factors, which can facilitate the onset of leukemia, are:

Exposure to high doses of ionizing radiations, which can happen for:

Radiotherapy : the incidence is very high in subjects treated with radiotherapy for other malignancies; in this case blood cancers are defined as secondary.

Atomic accidents: to remember is the tragic balance between the survivors of the atomic explosions of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, exposed to high doses of radiation and seriously affected by leukemia.

Professional exposure : it is possible that there is an association between leukemia and prolonged exposure to radiation, to certain chemicals in the workplace and at home, or to low frequency electromagnetic fields; however, there is still no definitive evidence demonstrating the close correlation.

: it is possible that there is an association between leukemia and prolonged exposure to radiation, to certain chemicals in the workplace and at home, or to low frequency electromagnetic fields; however, there is still no definitive evidence demonstrating the close correlation. Benzene : used in the chemical industry, present in oil and petrol. Its prolonged inhalation over time is initially associated with hematological dyscrasia (alteration of the relationships of the elements that make up the blood or other organic liquids), which can degenerate into leukemia. To perform an action mutagena e carcinogenicthe benzene must undergo oxidative conversion and transform into reactive intermediates that react covalently with the DNA, causing an interference with the replication and repair processes of thenucleic acid.

, and some may increase the risk of secondary leukemia (especially in combination with radiotherapy). The drugs that induce the greatest susceptibility are the (chlorambucilnitrosoureas, cyclophosphamide). To smoke can contribute to the onset of some forms of leukemia (1/4 of all acute myeloid leukemias occur among smokers), due to the presence of some substances contained in cigarettesuch as benzopyrene, toxic and certain aldehydes heavy metals (example: cadmium e lead).

– as the down syndrome o chromosomal instability syndromes – are linked to a 10-20 times higher risk of developing leukemia in the first ten years of life. In some of these pathologies, the genetic mutation directly involves details protein involved in DNA repair processes. The risk of developing leukemia is therefore correlated to a lower cellular efficiency in the protection mechanisms in case of genetic alterations. Myelodysplasia (preleukemic pathology) e other blood diseases predisposing: make them more susceptible to the onset of acute myeloid leukemia.

Exposure to one or more risk factors potentially involved in leukemogenesis does not necessarily lead to the onset of the disease. Furthermore, it is essential to remember that in the pathogenesis of the different types of leukemia occur specific chromosomal alterationswhich allow to characterize the different neoplastic forms, such as for example the translocation t(9;22)with formation of cromosoma Philadelphiain chronic myeloid leukemia or the trisomy of chromosome 12, common in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. During diagnosis, the identification of specific aberrations affecting genes and chromosomesby conventional cytogenetic techniques, in situ hybridization or biology molecular, makes it possible to identify the subtype of leukemia and guide towards the therapeutic choice.