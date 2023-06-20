LEUKEMIA, THERAPY WITH NATURAL KILLER CELLS Hematology

More accessible alternative to the CAR-T technique

There is a possible alternative to CAR-T cell therapy for leukemia. It is the one centered on the use of Natural Killer cells, whose preclinical study conducted at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital has already concluded successfully. The actual trial will start at the end of 2023 on a cohort of both pediatric and adult patients. The challenge is to replicate the results obtained with CAR cells in the context of acute lymphoblastic leukemia also in AML.

In the new gene therapy designed for the Child Jesus for this tumor, a population of defensive cells of the body other than T lymphocytes was used: these are allogeneic Natural Killer (NK) cells (i.e. taken from a healthy donor), then genetically reprogrammed to express on its surface the CAR (Chimeric Antigen Receptor), a molecule that intercepts the tumor target … (Continue) read the 2nd page

