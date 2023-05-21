Leveling out bumps in the lawn: Best methods & tips

Any unevenness in the lawn should be removed to ensure that a garden with a lawn does not turn into a tripping hazard in summer. At first glance, this task seems complicated, but if you consider a few factors, it is easy to do. In addition, with proper lawn care, you can ensure that your surface does not become uneven over time. In this way you avoid clumpy lawns in the garden and at the same time reduce the potential danger for small children or older family members. Just check out the tips below to fix an uneven pitch for a level pitch.

What should you know before leveling out small or large bumps in the lawn?

Bumpy lawns not only make mowing difficult, but in addition to the hazards mentioned above, they can also become unsightly. Whether it’s a few areas or most of your property, it would be useful to know what exactly you’re dealing with. In addition, the causes of bumps in the lawn can be different. For example, if you find that your uneven lawn is due to wildlife digging, you should take the appropriate countermeasures. However, if this is the result of mowing the lawn, you can prevent ruts by following certain patterns. Children or pets can also affect the quality of your lawn if they dig into the lawn surface. But why does lawn become uneven and what can be done about it?

It often happens that turf becomes denser and makes such bumps difficult to see. In such cases, you should not mow or trim your lawn too short. These are all influencing factors that are practically impossible to avoid. However, there are a few ways to fix bumpy blemishes if they do happen at some point. While it may be tempting to simply flatten the lawn with a heavy lawn roller, this option often proves useless on uneven garden soil. In most cases, this can actually do your lawn more harm than good, as this leads to soil compaction, which has a lasting negative effect on the grass. Do a little detective work to find out what exactly is causing the problem.

Check soil drainage

Most bumps in the lawn are often the result of depressions and soil compaction, so rolling over is not a problem. In addition, a floor that is too muddy and wet can quickly become bumpy if pressure is applied to it. So it’s a good idea to create more drainage by aerating your lawn. If the clumps appear near water pipes, they can also be damaged water pipes. However, problems with drainage may also require additional earthworks. It is best to consult a professional if you suspect that there is a problem like this in your garden. Otherwise, you can take a few steps and either fill in bumps in the lawn or level them.

Small bumps in the lawn can be leveled out in this way

If there are slight bumps that are less than 2.5 cm, you can level them out by simply pedaling in late spring when the ground is soft. However, a roller filled with water is also suitable for this. Fill this about a third full with water and run back and forth across your lawn. If the lawn is still uneven, you can add some more water and repeat the process. However, do not overdo the weight of the lawn roller to avoid compacting the garden soil and causing even more complications.

Fill holes in the lawn

If you’re looking to repair cavities, a common way to smooth them out in the least invasive way is to use top dressing. You can combine compost, topsoil and sand to do this, then simply apply the mixture to the low areas. However, it is also important to ensure that the grass underneath is not covered too much. Try to lay a thin layer and rake it to get an even distribution. Spread the material evenly over the area to allow thorough coverage of the top dressing between the blades of grass in the affected area.

Level out deep and severe bumps in the lawn

If the holes in your lawn are larger and deeper, the top dressing method can be more time-consuming. In such problem areas, it would therefore make sense to simply pad the area under the surface. You can do this by removing the superficial turf intact and filling in the dented area underneath with topsoil. This will allow you to level out any unevenness in the lawn with soil. For this you need to add water to the topsoil to remove air pockets. Once you’ve added enough soil to level the ground, simply replace the sod, water the grass, and let nature take its course. If the problem areas are larger, you can remove your sod in smaller pieces.

Follow step-by-step instructions for moderately uneven lawns

If the lawn isn’t too uneven, you might consider removing the sod, fixing the cause of the subsidence, and then backfilling it with new soil. However, for this you will need enough excess topsoil to allow settling. You can then simply use the removed turf again. Here are some steps you can follow to do this:

First lift the sod over the uneven spot. If the area is larger than 30cm square, consider cutting out several pieces to make them easier to move without breaking. Then set them aside.

First, gently pull the pieces up so that the roots detach from the ground.

Roll up the strips to keep them moist and move to a shady spot when out in the sun.

Then shovel enough topsoil into the hole to level the surface after replacing the sod.

As you shovel the soil into the hole, add water to settle it, which allows you to remove air pockets.

Replace the sod if it is still in good condition, or use new sod or seed.

Finally, water the treated area, although you should not do the job right after a heavy rainfall, as the soil will be difficult to work with.

Take preventive measures against uneven lawns

Try going through areas several times until the results are satisfactory. In places with severe indentations or clumps, you may want to sow new seeds as part of the process. In addition, a heavy layer of soil could smother the lawn and give weeds a chance to take root. Although you don’t necessarily need equipment like a scarifier to level or scarify your lawn, using the right garden tool can make the job easier. It is also best to plan basic repairs for spring or before the summer season. This gives your grass time to grow in and also provides the moisture it needs to firm up the soil.

Although spring is the best time for humidity, it can also be the worst period. The ground is usually very soft due to the snowmelt, which could lead to new bumps in the lawn if there is too much traffic. Don’t try to level the grass in winter when it’s dormant. Once your lawn is level, it can be crucial to take preventive measures to prevent new bumps or pits from forming. Avoid rutting your lawnmower wheels when mowing the lawn by changing the cutting pattern between cuts. Also try to minimize foot traffic on your lawns when they are very wet.