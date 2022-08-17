Lewei Technology announced the launch of its agent brand RK (Royal Kludge) wireless mechanical keyboard in Taiwan, which can correspond to the replacement of the three-legged mechanical shaft and the five-legged mechanical shaft. It provides 84 Pro, 100 Pro, 68 corresponding to different key configurations. Pro style.

Among them, the keyboard PCB board adopts a hot-swappable design, which corresponds to a more durable design, and also strengthens the terminal shaft seat, and the inside of the keyboard is filled with silicone pads to reduce the echo generated when tapping. In addition, the keyboard also supports Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz wireless connection, and wired connection via USB-C.

The 84 Pro adopts 75%, 84 sets of buttons, with RK’s own red and brown switches, built-in 3750mAh battery, which can correspond to 200 hours of use time in wireless connection mode, 68 Pro uses 65%, 68 sets The key configuration is matched with RK’s own red switch design, while the 100 Pro adopts 96% and 100 sets of key configuration, and retains the function of the right digital area, with RK’s own red switch and tea switch configuration.

In addition, the 84 Pro and 68 Pro are designed with a detachable frame, so that the keyboard keys can be presented in a suspended form. As for the 84 Pro and 100 Pro, both ABS keycaps and black/white two-color RGB design are used, and the 68 Pro only uses PBT keys. cap design.

In terms of suggested price, the 68 Pro will be sold at NT$1,790, the 84 Pro at NT$1,990, and the 100 Pro at NT$2,090. The suggested prices for the additional blueberry and twilight versions are both at NT$1,990. It is NT$2390.