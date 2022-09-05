Just as Samsung announced the integration of NFT content display functions in its smart TVs earlier this year, LG also followed up and announced the addition of NFT content display functions for its smart TV products.

However, this feature is currently limited to LG smart TVs using webOS 5.0 or later operating systems, and the region of use must be in the United States.

As for the way of use, it is through the LG Art Lab platform in the TV. You can buy and sell NFT content through this platform, and you can also display it on the TV screen. The NFT content will operate through LG’s new digital wallet Wallypto, in conjunction with the underlying distributed network layer of Hedera provided by Hedera Hashgraph.

However, compared with the practice of Samsung and other companies to increase the discussion through the topic of NFT content, LG chose to announce the launch of this function at the time when the NFT boom gradually subsided. It seems a bit too late, but obviously LG believes that NFT content is still quite large. Especially when the development of Metaverse is still in the early stage, in the future, in more technical applications, the topic of NFT content may be fermented again, and even become the main use item in the future market.