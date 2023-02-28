After the appetizer of the CES in Las Vegas, LG Electronics also presented the new 2023 range of televisions in Europe, revealing some new details on the functions and characteristics of the TVs that we will see arriving in stores this year. We do not yet have a detailed picture of all the technical characteristics, but compared to what we learned in Las Vegas we have an even more precise picture of what are the main new elements on which LG will focus this year for the tenth anniversary of the introduction on the OLED technology market.

The new OLED evo G3 will be able to reach 2000 cd/m2 of peak luminance

From the presentation at CES 2023 we already knew that the flagship product this year will be the new OLED evo G3 series with Brigthness Booster Max technology, behind which is the combination of the new generation of Alpha 9 processor and the new MLA panel from LG Display , which thanks to a new encapsulation with micro lenses of the OLED emissive layer, improves the efficiency of the display by reducing internal reflections and thus directing more light towards the viewer. The new panel will be available on the 55, 65 and 77-inch models, but not on the 83-inch G3 yet.

Up to now LG had declared an improvement quantified in an increase in peak luminance of 70% compared to the B3 series thanks to the new technology, but today it is able to be more precise. LG Electronics has in fact revealed that the new G3 is capable of reaching and exceeding 2000 cd/m2 of peak luminance with dynamic mode and with native white point, on a 3% window, and to reach over 1400 cd/m2 in calibrated mode, up to 10% screen coverage.

The new LG OLED G3 series.

Another unpublished detail is that the G3 series this year will have a new anti-reflection coating which, according to LG, will offer a reduction of reflected light equal to 25% compared to last year’s C2 series. Finally, as regards the 97-inch cut, it will not be introduced on this year’s G3 series, but the G2 will remain in the price list for this format, which had arrived on the market at the end of 2022.

Playback of content in HDR will benefit from artificial intelligence

Models with the new Alpha 9 Al Gen6 processor, i.e. the OLED evo C3 and G3 series, gain even more sophisticated dynamic tone mapping technology this year. Tone mapping, remember, is that video processing that allows you to adapt content mastered in HDR to the color volume that can actually be expressed by the display used for playback, in order to preserve as much detail as possible and, hopefully, maintaining the original creative intent. . This year, LG’s OLED evo TVs are capable of dividing each frame into as many as 20,000 zones and applying an appropriate tone mapping curve to each of them.

Compared to what was detected at CES, today LG adds another element with the HDR Expression Enhancer function. In essence, the processor uses deep learning techniques to identify the elements that make up the scene and create a depth map and then apply different tone mapping curves for each of them, whether people or objects. According to LG this also allows you to create a better feeling of three-dimensionality and sharpness of the scene.

9.1.2 channel audio virtualization arrives

The Alpha9 AI Gen6 processor also introduces some innovations in terms of audio processing. First of all, the surround virtualisation system expands, now capable of recreating 9.1.2 channel audio, with the addition of “virtual wide surround” channels compared to last year which would further expand the sound scene.

The neural networks implemented in the Alpha9 processor are also used by the AI ​​Clear Sound function, which applies the acoustic calibration function of the room by creating optimized profiles for different categories of content, which are selected automatically. LG also introduces a new processing called Auto Balance Control which, as it has been described, automatically adjusts the volume of sounds at different frequencies to compensate for the way our ears perceive the intensity at different frequencies. The example given during the presentation does not bode well in terms of accuracy, citing the case of the possibility of recognizing the sound of different instruments in an audio track and changing their level so that their volume is perceived at the same level.

The new OLED C3 series with the SC9S soundbar. LG has developed a special bracket to keep the soundbar attached to the TV, even for wall installation.

As already anticipated at CES earlier this year, LG Electronics adds this year the possibility already offered by other manufacturers to combine the speakers integrated into the TV with those of a soundbar of the same brand with the WOW Orchestra function. This is one of the features of the new WOW Synergy suite, which indicates the solutions that become available when one of the new LG soundbars is combined with one of the new TVs. These include the ability to configure the soundbar directly from the TV menu with a single remote control (WOW Interface) and to transmit audio in uncompressed format to the soundbar even wirelessly (WOWCAST).

The main news of WebOS

LG will also retouch the webOS interface this year with a view to simplification and rationalization. As already seen at CES, LG has finally revised the shortcut menu, now customizable, but above all this year it introduces a “quick card” organization, hubs that collect applications in four macro categories: home office, gaming, music and sports. The “weight” of content recommendation carousels is also reduced, with a new tabbed navigation for each streaming service, which reduces the length of the home screen to just two scrolls.

Other innovations concern the new Picture Wizard based on Artificial Intelligence, the side-by-side and PiP modes that can also be used with two external sources at the same time, the recognition of the songs contained in the soundtracks of films and TV series that are being watched and the dual audio, which allows you to have independent volume on the audio devices connected to the TV. There will also be support for the LG Smart Cam, an optional webcam that will allow you to make video calls.

The new hub dedicated to cloud gaming services.

As already announced, the webOS Home Hub starting this year will support the control of IoT devices compatible with the Matter standard. From what we understand, LG TVs will not integrate the Matter hub functionality, but will be able to see and control Matter devices added to LG’s ThinQ platform via the appropriate smartphone application.

The 2023 range: no Serie A this year

As regards the composition of the OLED range, the segmentation is substantially the same as last year, with the number 3 replacing the 2 in the acronyms. This year, however, there will be no entry level A3 series, and we will therefore start from the B3 series which will be available in 55, 65 and 77-inch sizes, with a 120 Hz panel and Alpha7 AI Gen6 processor. The most attractive product for the most will be, as usual, the C3 series with OLED evo technology with Alpha9 AI Gen6 processor and Brightness Booster (which should basically indicate the use of OLED EX panels), which will be available in sizes from 42, 48, 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches. The G3 series, as we have seen with Brightness Booster Max for the 55, 65 and 77-inch models, will also be available in an 83″ version, with the same optional base seen for the G2 for those who do not intend to install it on the wall. The top of the range is represented by the Z3 series with OLED evo 8K technology Available in sizes of 77 and 88 inches, this model also uses the new panel with MLA technology from LG Display.