Lgbt, condoms and (many) insults: the follies of the Concertoni of the left

Il Concertone of 1 May and politics are now an inseparable combination. After all, the stage in Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano has always been the “perfect” setting for showcasing various political-social controversies. Born in 1990, the event which is organized annually on the occasion of Labor Day by the three Italian confederated trade unions (CGIL, CISL and UIL), has hosted several Italian singers and (a few) international stars. But in the end, more than the music, it has always been the invective of the exhibitionist artist against the “powerful of the moment” that ignited spirits. Which – coincidentally – is never practically left.

Piero Pelù attacks the Pope

We start immediately with the political attacks starting from the second edition of the Concertone. In 1991, in fact, Italian folk rock group The Gang went on stage reading a proclamation inviting all Italian workers to a general strike against the then Andreotti government, performing the song Social Democracy instead of what was announced Red shadows. Rai officials fail to interrupt the live performance, while instead penalized on stage Elio and the Tese Stories that they would like to play the piece Sandblastingdenouncing the corruption of the political class, presenting names and facts.

Two years go by and, during Litfiba’s performance, Piero Pelu he heavily attacked Pope John Paul II because he continued to talk constantly about sex, when instead he should have – in his opinion – devoted himself to more metaphysical themes and in keeping with religion. At the end of his short speech he shouted, with a powerful Florentine inflection, the phrase “ Pope, but you know n’a saw “. Also on that day, Pelù had provocatively slipped a condom into Vincenzo Mollica’s microphone during an interview to send a message against AIDS.

Cav and Lega in the sights of the Concertone

We then arrive at 2003. In the fourteenth edition of the Concertone, the utterance of Daniel Silvestri against the fight against the judiciary implemented by the then Berlusconi government. It was precisely because of this fact that the following year the concert will be broadcast with a 20-minute delay. In 2007 the presenter Andrea Rivera he reproached the Vatican for forbidding the funerals of Piergiorgio Welby and for allowing them for Francisco Franco, Pinochet and a member of the Banda della Magliana. Six years later the crowd raised its voice several times to insult Silvio Berlusconi without that Geppi Cucciari distanced himself too much.