LG’s Tone Free true wireless earphones come with a unique UV-C light disinfection function, which is a highlight of the epidemic, but after everyone is used to it, it’s time to add new selling points. The first Tone Free T90 high-end model in 2022 will add Dolby’s head tracking function, bringing users a more immersive listening experience, and at the same time catching up with the similar ability of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. The charger also acts as a Bluetooth transceiver, and comes with medical-grade hypoallergenic ear gel.

On the other hand, LG also brought the Tone Free Fit / TF8, the first model for sports use, to this headphone series. As shown in the picture, the design is round with a rod and has fins to increase stability. LG emphasizes that the battery life of the TF8 can be used for 10 hours without ANC turned on, and the T90 can also have 9 hours.

Both headphones have not been priced, I believe there will be more information when they are officially launched in September.