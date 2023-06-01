‘Liberi Subito’ campaign: 3 thousand signatures collected in Fvg – Sanità

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 01 – 3,000 signatures have been collected so far in Friuli Venezia Giulia by the “Liberi Subito” campaign, which calls for a regional law that guarantees the right to obtain medical help after voluntary death.



The data was communicated today in Trieste by Raffaella Barbieri, coordinator of the campaign at the regional level, during an information booth organized in the city centre.



The goal, he recalled, “is to reach 5,000 signatures. People’s response is always very positive, when you go to the squares and streets and talk about rights that should be transversal”.



In Trieste today, in addition to the banquet for signatures, brochures and flyers have also been distributed where it is underlined that “people who, in the full capacity of self-determination, intend to interrupt their lives because they suffer from irreversible pathologies, are waiting for the ASL and Territorial ethics committees, which can take months to carry out their functions of verifying conditions, a time that many sick people do not have”. Hence the need, promoted by the campaign, “for a regional law proposal ‘Liberi Subito'”. (HANDLE).

