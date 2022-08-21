Athletic training in the pool for the Pool Libertas Volley. Yesterday morning, the team of coach Francesco Denora was a guest of the Aqvasport of Cermenate for the last weekly training session.

Led by the new athletic trainer Francesco Garrera, last year in women’s B2 with Concorezzo, the players faced a first part of activation on the grass, with stretching, mobility and gait exercises. Then, in the pool, where two private lanes have been reserved for the athletes, preparatory work was carried out for the jump phase. An exercise in which the water has helped to have a low impact on the joints, already fatigued by the resumption of activity, but very useful for strengthening the muscles of the legs.

In conclusion, the group faced a final more aerobic training session, useful for improving their physical condition in view of the championship.