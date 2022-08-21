Home Health Libertas, not just a gym. “In the pool to team up”
Health

Libertas, not just a gym. “In the pool to team up”

by admin
Libertas, not just a gym. “In the pool to team up”

Volleyball / Cantù – Mariano

Sunday 21st August 2022

Enthusiasm yesterday among the team’s athletes in Cermenate. Garrera: “It was important to do an unloading job”

S. Dal.

Athletic training in the pool for the Pool Libertas Volley. Yesterday morning, the team of coach Francesco Denora was a guest of the Aqvasport of Cermenate for the last weekly training session.

Led by the new athletic trainer Francesco Garrera, last year in women’s B2 with Concorezzo, the players faced a first part of activation on the grass, with stretching, mobility and gait exercises. Then, in the pool, where two private lanes have been reserved for the athletes, preparatory work was carried out for the jump phase. An exercise in which the water has helped to have a low impact on the joints, already fatigued by the resumption of activity, but very useful for strengthening the muscles of the legs.

In conclusion, the group faced a final more aerobic training session, useful for improving their physical condition in view of the championship.

“After the first few days of preparation it was important to do some unloading work, to relieve fatigue – said Garrera – The double session on Friday, with weights in the morning and the technical part in the afternoon, had been particularly intense”. A different day also for the group who, thanks to the open air and the coolness of the pool water, did not lack commitment and enthusiasm. Today, however, a day of rest is scheduled. Pool Libertas will be back in the gym tomorrow, with a new double workout. S. Dal.

© breaking latest news

See also  Valentino Rossi scrapes in the Metaverse

You may also like

He books an operation at the hospital, but...

Cuban doctors arrive in Calabria, Iemma (Pd) warns...

Why do you get fat for no reason?

Apple VR Fingertip Tracking Patent Gloves + Ring...

Why don’t some people get bitten by mosquitoes?

Cuban doctors, Iemma (president of the Pd Regional...

Monkeypox, an Italian tourist in danger of life...

Cuban doctors in Calabria. The Orders: “First try...

Monkeypox, Italian tourist is the first to be...

My personal opinion on writing is mining, and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy