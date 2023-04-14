The Blackbeard horoscope for tomorrow, Saturday 15th April Aries. 21/3-20/4 Your path is illuminated by brilliant aspects: the Moon, the Sun and Jupiter guarantee that you will be able to carry out even the most ambitious projects. Charismatic, smiling, you reap approval among your friends. Creativity to put to use in a shared initiative. Tour. 21/4-20/5 The lunar quarrel with Uranus heralds some annoying setbacks. To keep up with your schedule, it will take organization. Somewhat electric climate. You want a change, but the direction to take is not clear in you. Twins. 21/5 – 21/6 Beautiful atmosphere, thanks to the Moon and Jupiter that pave the way for you to complete your routine commitments, and give the start to a fun evening. A friend will be able to make you an interesting proposal. Intelligent decisions, in some cases very creative. Cancer. 22/6 – 22/7 Indefinable Saturday. An economic problem has been in your mind for some time and does not allow you to arrive at the solution beyond the obstacle. Unexpected developments of a situation in full evolution, with implications for work and family. Leone. 23/7-23/8 It’s too intense and fulfilling period to waste time brooding: for today love and enjoy, you’ll take care of everything else calmly. The firmament is suddenly torn apart, flashing the possibility of stimulating knowledge. Virgin. 24/8-22/9 Some of your attitudes may be misunderstood. Do not close yourself in stubborn silence, but seek an open and sincere exchange of ideas. Changes are brought about by putting rationality and commitment into practice, as is in your nature. Balance. 23/9-22/10 Golden opportunities to broaden your horizons, and improve availability and tolerance towards others. Altruism and open-mindedness. The desire for greater visibility is well suited to the season, but aim for the right objectives. Scorpio. 23/10 – 22/11 Bad moods in the family and old issues that resurface, highlighting problems and misunderstandings that have not been clarified. A little bitterness in the heart. If tensions should emerge, learn to dissolve them with simple stretching exercises… mental. Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12 Innovative projects to be carried out in groups, shows, conferences, meetings not to be missed and unexpected praise that fills you with joy. Enlivened by the lunar transit in Aquarius, pleasantly eventful hours are expected. Capricorn. 22/12 – 20/1 Some concessions to worldliness will help you, facilitating both new acquaintances and the estrangement from the usual and heavy work commitments. You will want to allow events to take their course freely without interfering. Acquarium. 21/1-19/2 Grappling with urgent tasks, you feel like birds in a cage. Fortunately, a gentle and vigorous hand sets you free. The Moon sextile Jupiter fuels authority, but thoughts and words do not go hand in hand. Pesci. 20/2 – 20/3 The day proceeds without major emotional upheavals. In reality it can be a moment of recollection that preludes a brilliant exploit. You will discover that there are excellent hidden possibilities, precisely in what you had rejected in advance