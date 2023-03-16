ansa

The missing uranium has been found in Libya, the disappearance of which had been reported by thecredit, the International Atomic Energy Agency. About 2.5 tons of natural uranium was found in a site in the African country. During a visit, the inspectors “found that 10 container with natural uranium in the form of uranium concentrate (yellowcake) were no longer where the authorities had declared them to be,” wrote director general Rafael Grossi in a report to member states. The announcement of the find was made by the national army Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan.