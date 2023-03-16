Home Health Libya, Haftar’s army: “Disappeared uranium found”
The missing uranium has been found in Libya, the disappearance of which had been reported by thecredit, the International Atomic Energy Agency. About 2.5 tons of natural uranium was found in a site in the African country. During a visit, the inspectors “found that 10 container with natural uranium in the form of uranium concentrate (yellowcake) were no longer where the authorities had declared them to be,” wrote director general Rafael Grossi in a report to member states. The announcement of the find was made by the national army Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan.

The situation in Libya Libya abandoned its nuclear weapons development program in 2003, during the regime of Muammar Gaddafi. Since the fall of the former colonel in 2011, the country has plunged into a political and military crisis. Two governments are currently contending for power, one in Tripoli recognized by the UN, the other based in Cyrenaica and supported by General Khalifa Haftar.

