Lichens on garden furniture: washing-up liquid with a great effect

If lichen has formed on garden furniture, it is definitely time for a thorough cleaning, which you have probably neglected for some time. But don’t worry, the furniture is far from ruined, because fortunately wood allows for some freshening methods and maintenance measures that ensure that it ends up looking like it was just finished. Aggressive, chemical agents, which are not only expensive but also harmful, are not necessary for this. We will show you how to remove lichen from wooden furniture.

Lichens on Garden Furniture – Are They Harmful?

Lichens on trees and other surfaces in the garden are not uncommon and completely normal. On the whole, they do not cause any damage to the plants and materials, only on paths and stairs (made of paving stones, for example) larger lichen surfaces can become very slippery when wet and pose a risk of injury. On wooden furniture, they not only do not look nice, but through the moisture that collects under them also weathers the material faster. Removing lichen from garden furniture is therefore important if you want to enjoy it for a long time. But what is the best way to proceed without damaging the material? We would like to explain that to you! After cleaning, caring for the wood is also very important.

Remove garden lichen from wooden patio furniture – Here’s how it works

Lichen and moss will accumulate on wood over time if it is not cared for regularly and appropriately. Fortunately, these only grow superficially and do not penetrate the material, but this does not mean that the removal cannot be difficult. How to remove them:

Lichens on patio furniture – use plain dish soap with instructions

What helps against lichen on garden furniture? All you need is dish soap and water. It’s biodegradable, so it doesn’t pose a threat to the environment. While baking soda and vinegar are also often touted for removing such contaminants, they’re also likely to be very effective. However, in addition to being harmful to the environment, they are also prohibited in certain cases, which is why we advise you not to do so. You will also need a brush with hard bristles for scrubbing.

Water

detergent

Brush (a large one with stiff bristles, and a smaller one is best for harder-to-reach areas like between slats)

A notice: High-pressure cleaners are taboo for cleaning wooden furniture. The very hard jet could damage the wood and cause cracks, which then make it more sensitive to harmful external influences.

1. Remove lichen with home remedies – Rough cleaning of the furniture

Rinse the affected furniture thoroughly with water while scrubbing the dirt off with the brush as best you can. If you have stubborn lichen on your garden furniture, you can press a little harder. Also treat the narrower areas with the small brush.

2. Treat remaining dirt with washing-up liquid

Any lichen that is left on the garden furniture after this first basic cleaning can now be scrubbed off with the help of washing-up liquid. The agent helps loosen more stubborn dirt.

3. Rinse the furniture well

Now all you have to do is rinse the good piece and remove any detergent residue. You are welcome to continue scrubbing to remove any lichen residue on the garden furniture. This should be easier now that the dirt has been allowed to soften for some time. Then let the wood dry thoroughly.

4. Sand the surface

Not only with lichen on garden furniture, but also with moss (which usually develops at the same time as the lichen), it is still advantageous to sand down the surfaces with sandpaper at the end. This not only removes the weathered, gray wood surface, but also prepares the wood for a new protective coating. The former protective coating has been ruined by the coating and should now be refreshed. Alternatively, you can also use a caring wood oil.

5. Apply protective varnish or oil

Oil makes the wood look fresh again and also protects it. You can use linseed oil or hard oil and apply it to the entire wood surface using a brush (linseed oil with a cloth). Work in the direction of the grain. Commercially available hard oil has the advantage that it also protects against UV rays. Treatment with oil is not only necessary after extreme cases. It is advisable to carry out this protective measure at the end of each season or at the latest at the beginning of the new one.

Danger! Linseed oil on textile fabrics heats up and can even ignite itself. Therefore, please also observe the protective measures in this regard. Wash out used rags well, let them dry well on a non-flammable surface and store them in a non-flammable container.

How to remove lichen from fruit trees, you can read in this article.