LIDL Offers a Wide Range of Sports Accessories and Clothing for a Healthy and Active Lifestyle

LIDL is offering a range of sport-related products to promote a healthy and active lifestyle. The flyer, valid from Thursday 27 July, showcases various accessories and clothing for sport and physical activity.

One of the highlights in the clothing sector is the Crivit sets for both men and women. These sets include sports tank tops for men and women, sports shorts for men, sports bras without side seams, and women’s “Capri” sports pants. The prices range from €2.99 to €7.99 per pack. The garments are made from breathable materials and quick-drying fabric, making them perfect for constant and intense use.

In addition to clothing, LIDL also offers a range of accessories for physical activity. This includes fitness mats in three different colors for only €9.99, accessories and tools such as rubber bands, push-up wheels, extenders, push-up handles, and hand grips. These accessories aim to enhance and support physical activity.

Taking care of one’s body is essential, especially when injured or in need of relaxation and support. LIDL offers various essential allies in this regard, including a blood pressure gauge for €19.99, a wooden massager for €19.99, a mini massage station for €39.99, massage rollers for €2.49, an abdominal electrostimulator belt for €29.99, and kinesiological tapes or bandages for medications.

To maximize workout results, considering proper nutrition is crucial. LIDL’s “sports week” offers protein-rich foods to support the body’s needs. Products include protein muesli, fitness bowl practices, nutriricotta (protein ricotta), gluten-free konjac spaghetti, protein- enriched biscuits, donuts, and ice creams (available on sticks and in jars). Pasta lovers can also indulge in high-protein ravioli with chicken and Parmiggiano Reggiano.

Overall, LIDL is providing a range of products and offers to encourage individuals to lead a healthy and active lifestyle. The promotion emphasizes the importance of both physical activity and proper nutrition in achieving short and long-term well-being.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

