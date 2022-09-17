Home Health Lidl, withdraw peanuts for the presence of toxins: the note from the Ministry
Lidl, withdraw peanuts for the presence of toxins: the note from the Ministry

Lidl, withdraw peanuts for the presence of toxins: the note from the Ministry

Lidl, food withdrawal for a beloved snack: peanuts contain dangerous aflatoxins. The ministerial note arrives.

Peanuts (Photo from AdobeStock)

Apart from this, consumers today are particularly attentive to the food they buy: they read the details on the package, analyze the nutrients and focus on the expiration date.

Many also follow the website of the Ministry of Health. In fact, food withdrawals are communicated in a specific part of the website.

A few hours ago, in the meantime, a withdrawal arrived that immediately shocked the Italians: it is a product that often ends up on our tables.

Lidl, withdraw peanuts: the note from the Ministry

The Ministry of Health has announced the food withdrawal by the producer of the batch of Alesto branded peanuts in shell which are marketed and sold by the well-known Lidl chain.

Lidl withdraw food alert peanuts
Arachidi (Photo on Alexas per Pixabay)

The reason for the umpteenth recall is shocking: traces of aflatoxins were found beyond the permitted limits.

The packs to which the recall refers are those from 500 grams with lot number 19522P and the minimum storage term 07/2023.

As a precaution, the company has asked to return the following product to the store where the following product was purchased in order to initiate the refund procedures.

Aflatoxins are toxins produced by fungi found in certain agricultural crops including corn, nuts and peanuts. Humans are exposed to toxins by eating contaminated products or by eating the meat of animals that have eaten contaminated food.

Aflatoxins can cause damage to health both in the short to medium term and in the long term: the liver appears to be the main target.

Aflatoxin B1, for example, was cataloged in 1993 as a human carcinogen. But be careful: the aflatoxin production phase can take place both in the fields and in the storage phases.

Returning to the Ministry’s note, the food recall does not affect other products a Marchio Alesto.

