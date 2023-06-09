Lies of P, release date and demo announced with a trailer at the Summer Game Fest 2023

Lies of Pthe charming soulslike inspired by The Adventures of Pinocchio, finally has one exit date official, announced by Neowiz with a new trailer during Summer Game Fest 2023: the game will be available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox starting September 19th.

That’s not all: users will be able to try this interesting action RPG experience thanks to a demo available today, which includes the first two chapters of the Lies of P campaign and a series of spectacular boss fights, as well as the presentation of the main characters and some unique scenarios that we will be able to explore.

Here’s our demo of Lies of P.

“The demo offers several hours of gameplay and will give players the freedom to freely explore the main zone, Hotel Krat. It’s a first look at Lies of P, but it’s just a taste of what fans will see at launch of the full game,” the press release reads.

Also open i preorder of the two versions of Lies of P available for purchase:

Standard Edition: Pre-orders will get the Mischievous Puppet’s Set outfit.

Deluxe Edition: Pre-orders will get the Great Venigni’s Set outfit and three days early access.

“The physical deluxe edition will include, in addition to the disc, an exclusive metal case, an illustration booklet and the game’s soundtrack,” reads the press release.

“We are more than thrilled to announce that Lies of P will be available on September 19th on consoles and PC and that all fans will have access to the demo,” said Jiwon-Choi, project director.

“We hope the experience lives up to our creative approach to the souls-like genre and interpretation of the Pinocchio story, and we can’t wait to see what our amazing community thinks.”