South Korean game publisher Neowiz Games announced a new trailer for the soul-like action RPG “Lies of P” on Gamescom today (24).

“Lies of P” is developed with Unreal Engine 4. It is a dark fairy tale game based on the classic “Pinocchio”. The player plays the role of Pinocchio who wakes up at the train station. The only goal he knows is To find “Jeffett”, there will be countless cruelties and threats along the way.

In this preview, more supporting characters and battle scenes with the boss are revealed. “Lies of P” is expected to be launched on S5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC in 2023, supporting traditional Chinese.

