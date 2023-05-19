“Life as Champions”, the comparison of ideas. Three days of debates with the protagonists of politics and sport

It is not easy to put ministers, institutions, federation presidents, such as tennis and padel, and state companies such as sport and health around a table, especially in a three-day event during the BNL tennis internationals.

It’s not easy to get them all talking about sports. It happened with “Vita da Campioni”, which ended last night with the speech of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani, who placed sport in all its forms at the center of the village .

From the tourist value to the educational one, from the economic strength it generates, to the beneficial power it has for health up to an important showcase of Made in Italy. Tuesday, the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchéopened the series of debates in which the hosts took part Vito CozzoliPresident and CEO of Sport and Health and the President Fitp Angelo Binaghi.

Alongside Roberto Arditti, editorial director of Formiche, the TV presenter Eleonora Daniele and the journalist Emilio Mancuso took turns. Just as the Legends Manuela Di Centa, Maurizio Damilano, Massimiliano Rosolino, Sandro Cuomo, Giuseppe Gibilisco, Angelica Savrayuk, Stefano Maniscalco, Filippo Magnini, Stefano Pantano took turns in the various meetings.

It was the second edition of Vita da Campioni, this time hosted in a new space, a historical space undergoing restructuring, within the project that sees the recovery of the entire Foro Italico Park. The Library of the Casa delle Armi, with multimedia installations, welcomed the new edition of Vita da Campioni wanted by Sport and Salute, Fitp and Kratesis from 16 to 18 May. Filippo Volandri, Captain of the Davis Cup Team, also spoke at the final talk.

Minister Santanchè recounted his experience at the New York marathon, emphasizing that sport involves every aspect of the person, certainly training, but also determination and heart. “It was the heart that allowed me to finish my race”, he confessed. You then turned your gaze to sport and international events: “All sporting events such as the Internationals, the Giro d’Italia or the Ryder Cup are a driving force for tourism, they represent economic growth and help tourism in what is an Italian problem: seasonal adjustment. Which is instead a goal , in order to guarantee a stabilization also for tourism workers”.

Sport as an educational value is a topic that is close to everyone’s heart. The Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, speaking on the second day of “Vita da Campioni” made no secret of the need for a policy of synergy that intends to be new and creative to spread the culture of sport starting right from school. “Sport is an extraordinary response and a social barrier to early school leaving – Valditara said – recognizing this fundamental role of sport, in addition to the 255 million from the PNRR, we have chosen to invest another 85 million that were not foreseen, taken from ministerial funds, from Pon funds, especially in the South, we must make the sporting culture grow more where there is a lack of infrastructure”.

The President and CEO of Sport e Salute, Cozzoli and the President Fitp Binaghi welcomed the opening of Valditara with interest and enthusiasm. “Today there are 2 million children who play sports at school when we arrived there were only 300,000 – said Cozzoli – we would like the relationship with the Ministry of Education to grow”while Binaghi made a wish: “We want tennis and padel to be included in school”. Valditara’s answer is ready: “Let’s meet at the Ministry, together with Sport and Health, we must bring the culture of sport into the Italian school”.

The debate flared up on the final day with three comparisons. At the Library they took turns Giancarlo Giorgetti, Minister of the Economy, then the mayor of Roma Capitale, Robert Gualtierithen the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodiand the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister closed the 3-day event Antonio Tajani.

There was talk of reform, of sports work, of new and old stadiums, of Rome as the capital of sport and of major events, of the important messages that Italian champions bring to the whole world, a message that does not end with just sporting performance: “Italian foreign policy must not be done only by the ministry, but anyone who goes abroad is the protagonist of this policy, which is also developed through sport, which is an important industrial sector, it is not just entertainment. It’s business, organization” Tajani said. “The Internationals are the typical example of how sporting events can represent economic development, growth, impact on the territory, work and tourist attraction. This is the conception of the sports industry that we want to promote” Cozzoli commented.

Giorgetti returned to the Reform that generated the birth of Sport and health, and looking at today he underlined: “The 700 million of the PNRR for sport are not so few if we think of the previous 30 years, they have to go to basic plant engineering. The State must not subsidize or spend public money on company stadiums, those are made by companies”. Continuing on how the Government Dpcm for Euro 2032 can help the construction of the plants, he added: “By creating the enhancement of the existing or to be created heritage. Stadiums can become a source of wealth beyond the sporting competition. We must equip ourselves with rules, creating dedicated funds that mobilize private resources”.

Gualtieri complimented Fitp on how they handled the impact of the doubling of draws and launched future plans for Rome: “We work on the centrality of the sport dimension in our city, we want Rome to become a national challenge. With the resources for the Jubilee, we plan to completely redo the primary road system by 2025″promised the mayor.

The intervention of the Minister for Sport and Youth was awaited. Abodi, who also attended the morning debate with Giorgetti, detailed the path his ministry is pursuing. He had never made a secret of the fact that teamwork makes us strong and at Vita da Campioni he took the opportunity to reiterate by revealing an important appointment: “I started dealing with Youth Games 3 or 4 years ago, in another working life, because I thought it was necessary. On Tuesday, before the Council of Ministers, we will sign a memorandum of understanding between us, a solemn commitment that we make; we are 7 ministers, (Sport, Health, Environment, Equal Opportunities, Disability, Education, Interior) who will contribute with contents making sure that it is also a training path that makes the person grow. It is an ambitious project, I hope not presumptuous, but it will force us to talk about sport and school by getting into the subject”.

TO KNOW MORE:

– “Vita da Campioni” with the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanché

Read the News

Look at the photo gallery

– “Vita da Campioni” with the Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara

Read the News

Look at the photo gallery

– “Vita da Campioni” with the Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti

Read the News

Look at the photo gallery

– “Life as Champions” with the Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri

Read the News

Look at the photo gallery

– “Life as Champions” with the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi

Read the News

Look at the photo gallery

– “Vita da Campioni” with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani

Read the News

Look at the photo gallery