Life Connections: A Guide to Improving Relationships with Chronic Blood Cancer Patients

New Guide Offers Tips for Supporting Patients with Chronic Blood Cancer

Family members, friends, and doctors play a crucial role in the lives of individuals living with chronic blood cancer. Their words, gestures, and interactions can either encourage and support or unintentionally hurt these patients. In an effort to improve relationships and provide guidance, Novartis has created “Life Connections: The Guide for Interactions that are Good”. This guide is part of the information and awareness campaign called “Mielo-Spieghi”, which aims to educate people about chronic myeloproliferative neoplasms and chronic myeloid leukemia. The guide is based on the results of the first neurometric analysis conducted by the Behavior and Brain Lab research center of the Iulm University of Milan, in collaboration with Aipamm, the Italian Association of Patients with Myeloproliferative Diseases.

According to the survey conducted as part of the campaign, patients tend to pay 56% more attention to their hematologist’s face and gestures compared to the average person. They also value the doctor’s ability to show attention and closeness, with 63% of patients considering it as the most influential factor in their approval of the doctor. It was also found that some patients feel overprotected by their loved ones, but appreciate it when they are involved in daily activities. This reciprocal involvement has been shown to lead to positive emotional experiences.

The landscape of blood cancers has drastically transformed in recent years, thanks to scientific research and the development of targeted and cellular therapies. These advancements have made it possible to improve and prolong the lives of patients with chronic blood cancer. As a result, the needs of these patients have also changed. They now require active and conscious management of the disease. The “Life Connections” guide aims to provide practical advice and strategies on how to improve daily interactions with patients living with chronic blood cancer. The full guide can be found on the medical-scientific information portal, Alleati per la Salute (www.alleatiperlasalute.it), which was created with the support of Novartis.

“Connessioni di vita” represents an opportunity to discover and implement small attentions that make a big difference in the lives of those living with chronic blood cancer. By following the guidelines outlined in the guide, family members, friends, and doctors can create positive and quality relationships with these patients. To learn more about the importance of these interactions and to read the full article, visit agliperlasalute.it/mielo-spieghi.