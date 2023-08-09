Life expectancy of women and men is approaching – Health

For decades, the life expectancy of women has increased faster than that of men. It is often said that men are on average less healthy and therefore live shorter lives than women. However, this trend is declining, as a study by the Federal Institute for Population Research (BiB) found out.

The imbalance in life expectancy has been decreasing since the end of the 20th century. However, there are significant regional differences. For their study, the BiB researchers examined data on causes of death in 228 regions in seven European countries. The result: Since the mid-1990s, the difference in life expectancy has shrunk from more than seven years to less than five and a half years.

In southern Germany in particular, the differences in life expectancy were particularly small. There they were sometimes less than four years. According to the study, northwestern Switzerland with Basel and the surrounding area is right at the front with a gap of only 3.3 years, closely followed by Munich and the surrounding area with 3.5 years.

The difference was about twice as large in parts of eastern Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and France. There the difference between men and women six or more years.

Differences are smaller in cities

According to BiB, there are greater differences among people in the country than in the city. “Through their good job opportunities, thriving cities tend to attract healthy and qualified population groups, while structurally weak regions are less attractive for these people,” explained the main author of the BiB study, Markus Sauerberg.

According to the research institute, this contributes to “the fact that in large cities a comparatively low mortality rate with small gender differences is often observed”.

Unhealthy behavior can also affect life expectancy. For example, widespread smoking among men in the 20th century was a major reason for the slow increase in their life expectancy. In addition, according to the BiB, men worked longer for a long time and were therefore exposed to more health risks on the job.

According to the researchers, the spread of pacemakers is meanwhile making men in particular live longer. In addition, smoking-related mortality is declining among women, while it is still increasing among women because they only started smoking more intensively in the 1960s.

Role models influence differences in life expectancy

The differences in job-related health risks are also narrowing because more women are working today. The results of other studies have also shown that biological differences between men and women have little influence on life expectancy, according to the BiB. “The larger part depends on the lifestyle as well as the prevention and early detection of diseases,” said the institute.

“How the roles of men and women in private life, at work and in crisis situations are viewed by society has a significant impact on gender differences in mortality,” explained Sebastian Klüsener, co-author of the study.

“This includes, for example, whether the man is seen as more responsible for the household income, or whether certain health-impairing behaviors such as smoking or alcohol consumption are more likely to be tolerated by men or women and are more widespread.”

When role models converged, the differences in life expectancy between men and women also tended to converge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

