from adriana logroscino

The first decree law of the Meloni government limits access to penitentiary benefits for those convicted of mafia and terrorism crimes who are not collaborators of justice. Postponed

as of December 30th, the reform of the criminal process and of the sanctioning system

The first decree law of the Meloni government

restricts access to penitentiary benefits for those convicted of mafia and terrorism crimes who are not collaborators of justice. There are two “stringent requirements”, as reported by the note from Palazzo Chigi: to get out of prison, “good prison behavior or participation in treatment” alone will not be enough “ but there will be an obligation to pay compensation for the damage caused and the demonstrable termination of “current connections” with the criminal or terrorist organization to which they belong.

Therefore, automatisms are excluded: the request to access the benefits will have to be evaluated with reinforced procedures that also involve the acquisition of opinions. Furthermore, the application can only be presented after having served a 30-year sentence. The rule of "life imprisonment", assures the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio "does not compromise the certainty of the sentence". On the contrary. "We have accepted – continues Nordio – the advice of the Council (who had objected to the constitutionality of the rule that established as the only condition for obtaining conditional freedom that the convict was a collaborator of justice, ed) and acknowledged the direction given by the previous parliament that had proposed this modification ". The process had not ended due to the early fall of the Draghi government. Criminal lawyers take a completely different opinion.

«The decree – they write in a note of the Union Council of the Criminal Chambers – proposes an inadmissible worsening, compared to that already subject to the assessment of unconstitutionality, of the regulatory framework in terms of obstativeness and access to alternative measures to detention ". The other measure in terms of justice, contained in the decree approved by the Council of Ministers yesterday, concerns the postponement to December 30 of the "reform of the criminal process and the system of sanctions" signed by former minister Marta Cartabia.

A postponement solicited by 26 prosecutors. “We have accepted the cry of alarm of the prosecutors,” explained Nordio. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has guaranteed that the delay “does not compromise the NRP”, linked, as is well known, to the approval of reforms in various areas. The National Association of Magistrates thanks minister and government: “The postponement is a necessary step for the definition of the transitional discipline and the organizational reorganization of the judicial offices” declares the president Giuseppe Santalucia.