life of a soldier at the front in Ukraine – breaking latest news

Stress syndromes are on the rise. “But now the priority is to defeat the Russians”

As soon as they can, they choose to live in the wooden peasant huts of the suburbs, rather than in the rough concrete barracks of the centre. The urban nuclei of Donbass have seen a profound transformation in recent months. Four or five soldiers from the same patrol get together and share the expenses for food, they organize shifts for cutting wood for the stoves, the best at cooking is the cook. «You don’t need a lot of imagination, nobody disdains a plate of hot borsh in the evening», they say referring to the typical soup of these regions based on cooked vegetables, a piece of meat and sour cream. They are almost all men: we count very few women, practically none with the combat units on the front lines.

But be warned: this is not the case for everyone. Many sooner or later slip into depression and stress caused by the long coexistence with the immanent horror of seeing comrades torn apart and omnipresent fear for one’s physical safety. Shaking, restlessness, insomnia and phobias are the order of the day. There are no suicide statistics. However, the military hospitals are equipping the pavilions to treat those suffering from depressive syndromes deriving from life at the front.



The phenomenon is growing continuously and is added to the imbalances caused in society, the hardships of divided families: men at the front and wives with children hundreds of kilometers away, in many cases even emigrated abroad to countries such as Poland, Germany or Italy.

Almost 14 months after the start of the war caused by the Russian invasion, Ukraine still has to deal with the long-term consequences: it lacks statistics or in-depth investigations. As explained in the sociology faculties between Kiev and Lviv, as well as the military spokesmen themselves: «First of all, the Russians still need to be stopped, the war continues, then there will be time to study it, even in its profound long-term repercussions on the Ukrainian people ».

The most common problem is lack of money. Compared to 2021, the average individual income has halved. A considerable part of the army, since the 2014 conflict, remains made up of volunteers and the military machine central is not yet equipped to guarantee everyone uniforms, sleeping bags and even food.

In many cases, local and foreign voluntary associations make up for it. Even to Bakhmut

a few weeks ago we saw the pickup trucks of their activists arrive, carrying commercial drones bought in Europe, sacks of potatoes, thermal blankets, Honda generators, diesel drums and Starlink antennas for satellite links.

«Fortunately the government recently decided to add, to the monthly salary of 800 euros, another 2,500 for those on the front line», tell us some marines well quartered in their isba on the rear of Avdiivka. But licenses are still distributed with a dropper. We have met soldiers who were only able to visit their loved ones once for 10 days out of 14 months. And the next noThey don’t know when it will be.