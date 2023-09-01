Life on the Streets: A Homeless Man’s Journey of Struggles and Resilience

Headline: Homeless Man Shares Story of Struggle and Hope in San Diego

Subheadline: Hinojosa details his life on the streets, challenges accessing healthcare and housing

San Diego, CA – In a heartfelt interview, Hinojosa, a 62-year-old homeless man, opens up about his journey living on the streets of San Diego and Tijuana for over 15 years. Hinojosa, who usually resides near Balboa Park with his partner and nephew, reveals the difficult circumstances that led him to his current situation.

Born and raised in Shelltown, Hinojosa found himself without a permanent home following a family dispute after his grandmother’s passing over two decades ago. Struggling with multiple health problems, including diabetes, depression, spina bifida, and HIV, Hinojosa’s life became even more challenging after his left leg was amputated four years ago, forcing him to rely on a wheelchair for mobility.

Access to medical care has also been a persistent issue for Hinojosa. While living in Tijuana seemed like a viable option, the lack of adequate healthcare ultimately drove him back to the United States. Unable to afford medication and unable to see a doctor, Hinojosa’s health deteriorated even further.

Despite facing hurdles due to difficulty reading and writing caused by dyslexia, Hinojosa never harbored ill intent towards others. However, encounters with law enforcement for refusing to go to shelters led to multiple arrests, placing him within the penal system. An experience he describes as “horrible,” Hinojosa expressed his desire to never return.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Hinojosa sought refuge in the convention center the city opened for the homeless population. There, he received assistance in obtaining identification documents and a bank account. However, losing these crucial documents, combined with inaccessible procedures, posed ongoing challenges in securing financial services and support.

In July 2022, PATH, a nonprofit organization, provided Hinojosa with permanent housing in Imperial Beach. However, feeling unsafe and isolated, he left the housing facility and presently continues to survive by borrowing money from downtown cash loan sites, despite their requirement for identification.

The city recently opened a new homeless camp, but Hinojosa opted against it due to limited mobility and the lack of transportation. PATH continues to assist him with finding alternative permanent housing in downtown San Diego. However, uncertainties remain as he awaits qualification assessments.

Living near Balboa Park with his partner, Hinojosa maintains a sense of security in their shared responsibility for one another. Relying on occasional food donations from organizations and local churches, Hinojosa emphasizes the struggle of hunger on the streets and the need for compassion and acknowledgment from others.

Through all the hardships he has endured, Hinojosa remains hopeful and strives to help others whenever possible, offering a smile that can brighten someone’s day. His story sheds light on the experiences of countless individuals facing homelessness, urging society to consider the wellbeing and humanity of those less fortunate.

Hinojosa’s account was shared with a member of The San Diego Union-Tribune opinion team, who diligently cross-checked and verified his story with multiple sources.

