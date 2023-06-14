Life sciences, the future of a strategic supply chain for the economy and health

Listen to the audio version of the article

Appointment Thursday 15 June (9.30-13.30), with the 2023 edition of “Pharma & Life Sciences Summit”, the annual event of the Sole24Ore that focuses on the near future of the Pharma and Biotech world and, more generally, of Life sciences. What are the future prospects of the Italian pharmaceutical production chain, strategic for the economy and health, in a context that sees the shortage of medicines due to the war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic? The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso intervenes with a keynote on the subject. Followed by Marcello Gemmato, Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Health, we will talk about pharmaceutical research and production as an opportunity for growth for Italy.

Can strategically bringing the production of active ingredients back to our country and making Italy increasingly attractive in terms of pharmaceutical research not only be a response to the emergency, but also an opportunity for growth for Made in Italy? Is there a possibility to change and overcome the payback mechanism, which makes companies pay for half of the pharmaceutical expenditure overrun? Marcello Cattani, president of Farmindustria, Cinzia Falasco Volpin, vice president of Egualia, Giovanni Tria, president of the Enea Tech and Biomedical Foundation and Federico Villa, associate Vice President Governmental & Public Affairs Eli Lilly.

Following the new frontiers of oncology. From radioligands – the innovative therapy which not only affects diseased cells in a targeted way, but is also personalized because each patient receives a specially prepared drug – to the advancement of radiotherapy, thanks to the use of new accelerated particles which allow targeted cancer cells. We will talk about it with Fabrizio Celia, Radio Pharmaceutical Country Operation Head Advanced Accelerator Applications Novartis Company, Lisa Licitra, scientific director of the Cnao of Pavia, Lorenzo Livi, Fro president and Professor of Oncological Radiotherapy at the University of Florence and Vincenzo Costanzo, director of the research “Dna metabolism” and associate professor at the Department of Oncology ed

Hemato-Oncology of the University of Milan.

We will then move on to look at how the US market is moving in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, through the point of view of Mario Possenti, general secretary of the Alzheimer Federation, Patrizia Spadin, president of Aima, and Fabrizio Tagliavini, of the Neurological Institute

Carlo Besta of Milan.

The fourth focus of the morning will be dedicated to rare diseases and the advancement of therapies in this research field: the analysis by Francesco Macchia, deputy director of O.Ma.R – Rare Disease Observatory and Coordinator of the Therapy Observatory will be fundamental in this regard Advance, together with the experience of Francesca Pasinelli, general manager of the Telethon Foundation. Finally, the point on the topic that has also caused the world of medical and pharmaceutical research to be discussed the most in recent months, namely the contribution of artificial intelligence and digital therapies to Italian healthcare. Francesco Gabbrielli, director of the National Center for Telemedicine and New Assistance Technologies, ISS and Francesca Ieva, associate head of research center, Health Data Science, Human Technopole, will discuss it, together with Adriana Maggi, professor of Pharmacological Biotechnology and Coordinator of the Center of Excellence for Neurodegenerative Diseases of the University of Milan and Coordinator of the Digital Innovation Project Catch atMind.

The conference will take place in the Sole24Ore Auditorium (Milan, viale Sarca 223) and in live streaming, after registration, on: 24oreventi.com/PharmaLifeSciencesSummit2023.