life turned upside down by Nowzaradan

Bethany’s life has totally changed, today she’s really another person than before. Here’s how she transformed

Vite al Limite is a program which, those who follow the program know, profoundly change people’s lives, not only on a physical level. Sure, you lose weight, but at the same time, you go to undermine all those aspects of the psyche that have led to take refuge in excess food, to eradicate them.

One of the stories that most impressed viewers of the program is that of Bethany Stout, who weighed 275 kg.

During his journey, he said that one of the reasons that led him to gain so much weight was his complicated relationship with his mother. Bethany, like many other patients of the show, had sought refuge from her suffering, in eating uncontrollably.

Food as protection is a constant that is often seen in the patients of Dr. Nowzaradan, director of the Houston, Texas clinic where the program takes place. Bethany has had problems with excess weight since she was a child, and at one point she became so heavy that she couldn’t even get out of bed.

Bethany: what she is like today and how it changed her life

Reached the limit, as the title of the program itself says, Bethany was determined to change her existence, without ifs and buts.

His journey has been absolutely incredible. First, the woman lost 80kgand then continued on her journey to weight loss even after taking part in the well-known TLC program.

But what happened to Bethany? How has her life changed? Currently, Bethany has managed to get her life back on her own and get back to doing normal activities, things that unfortunately, due to her condition, she could no longer do.

To celebrate the resumption of a normal life, Bethany has decided to devote himself to a personal blog and today is often seen online. Her self-esteem has grown a lot, she is a more confident woman.

She is very active on Instagram, where she posts photos of her daily life, tells of her profound transformation, and above all gives hope that everything in life is possible if you really want it with all your heart. Of course, without forgetting that a dream remains a dream if you don’t act.

