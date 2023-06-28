Home » Life with neurodermatitis reloaded – website supports those affected with new content
Health

Life with neurodermatitis reloaded – website supports those affected with new content

by admin
Life with neurodermatitis reloaded – website supports those affected with new content

28.06.2023 – 10:00

Sanofi-Aventis Germany GmbH

Frankfurt/Main (ots)

“Don’t scratch! – I hear that a lot. But the itching is my constant companion,” says Aylin on the blog of leben-mit-neurodermitis.info about her illness. She suffers from neurodermatitis, like around 3.6 million people in Germany. [1] The chronic inflammatory skin disease poses a number of challenges for many of those affected. It is accompanied by severe itching and inflamed, sometimes bleeding skin areas. In order to deal with the disease properly, it is particularly important to be comprehensively informed. The Sanofi website leben-mit-neurodermitis.info can help here. It offers a lot of information about the disease for those affected, relatives and interested parties and is now presented with new content and a modern design.

What’s new?

Thanks to intuitive menu navigation, everything can now be found even faster. In addition to various new guides, there is an overview of the symptoms by body part and background information on different treatment options on the site. A highlight of the site is the new area on neurodermatitis in babies and small children. Those affected and those interested can read everything about dealing with the disease and its treatment options here. In addition, there is the possibility for those affected to record their illness situation by means of a self-test and thus receive an assessment of how well their illness is currently controlled. This is also good preparation for the consultation with the doctor in order to optimize the treatment together. The physician finder can offer support for those affected who are still looking for a suitable dermatologist. With the help of the online search, neurodermatitis specialists can be found nearby. The stronger networking of those interested and those affected is now even more the focus of the website. For example, the links to the Instagram, podcast and YouTube channels can be found quickly.

See also  Charité study on aromatherapy in patients with gynecological cancer

Understanding Atopic Dermatitis

Neurodermatitis is a so-called systemic disease. The disease is caused by an overreaction of the immune system, which repeatedly causes inflammation in the skin. [2,3] The visible skin changes are accompanied by severe itching, which can be very distressing for many sufferers. There are now modern treatment options that can control the disease in the long term. [4]

For more information about neurodermatitis, visit the current website.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company with a single purpose: to explore the wonders of science to improve people’s lives. Our team works in more than 100 countries to change the practice of medicine and make the impossible possible. We provide life-saving vaccines and treatment options that have the potential to improve lives to millions of people around the world. In doing so, we place sustainability and social responsibility at the center of everything we do.

Sanofi is listed on the EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY stock exchanges.

credentials

[1] (last access 05/2023)

[2] Leung DYM et al. J Clin Invest 2004; 113: 651-657

[3] Werfel T et al. Dtsch Ärzteebl Int 2014; 111:509-20

[4] Chiesa Fuxench ZC et al. J Invest Dermatol 2019; 139(3): 583-590

MAT-DE-2302410-1.0-06/2023

Press contact:

Christiane Klein
Tel.: +49 (0)69 305 80784
[email protected]

Original content from: Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell

You may also like

AUSL Modena – Continuity of care, latest tests...

German Bundestag – AfD parliamentary group calls for...

Milan, the boom of hotels for cats (with...

Bellco Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio...

Chips and Candy: Why we can’t stop eating...

follow all the negotiations on June 28 LIVE

Influencers on Social Media: How Consumers Recognize Advertising...

What to eat for constipation? The remedies within...

Costanza Caracciolo: «I have an abdominal diastasis of...

Reading improves children’s brain development – Growth

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy