Life with neurodermatitis reloaded – website supports those affected with new content

“Don’t scratch! – I hear that a lot. But the itching is my constant companion,” says Aylin on the blog of leben-mit-neurodermitis.info about her illness. She suffers from neurodermatitis, like around 3.6 million people in Germany. [1] The chronic inflammatory skin disease poses a number of challenges for many of those affected. It is accompanied by severe itching and inflamed, sometimes bleeding skin areas. In order to deal with the disease properly, it is particularly important to be comprehensively informed. The Sanofi website leben-mit-neurodermitis.info can help here. It offers a lot of information about the disease for those affected, relatives and interested parties and is now presented with new content and a modern design.

What’s new?

Thanks to intuitive menu navigation, everything can now be found even faster. In addition to various new guides, there is an overview of the symptoms by body part and background information on different treatment options on the site. A highlight of the site is the new area on neurodermatitis in babies and small children. Those affected and those interested can read everything about dealing with the disease and its treatment options here. In addition, there is the possibility for those affected to record their illness situation by means of a self-test and thus receive an assessment of how well their illness is currently controlled. This is also good preparation for the consultation with the doctor in order to optimize the treatment together. The physician finder can offer support for those affected who are still looking for a suitable dermatologist. With the help of the online search, neurodermatitis specialists can be found nearby. The stronger networking of those interested and those affected is now even more the focus of the website. For example, the links to the Instagram, podcast and YouTube channels can be found quickly.

Understanding Atopic Dermatitis

Neurodermatitis is a so-called systemic disease. The disease is caused by an overreaction of the immune system, which repeatedly causes inflammation in the skin. [2,3] The visible skin changes are accompanied by severe itching, which can be very distressing for many sufferers. There are now modern treatment options that can control the disease in the long term. [4]

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company with a single purpose: to explore the wonders of science to improve people’s lives. Our team works in more than 100 countries to change the practice of medicine and make the impossible possible. We provide life-saving vaccines and treatment options that have the potential to improve lives to millions of people around the world. In doing so, we place sustainability and social responsibility at the center of everything we do.

Sanofi is listed on the EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY stock exchanges.

