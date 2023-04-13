Federal Association for Animal Health eV

Puppies and young dogs need special health protection in their early stages of life, but older dogs are not immune to infectious diseases either. Vaccinations protect against a variety of diseases, some of which are life-threatening. A correct basic immunization is the first building block for a long, healthy dog ​​life. Regular revaccinations maintain protection against infection for a lifetime.

In Germany there is no vaccination requirement for dogs, but the recommendations for comprehensive infection protection are clear. According to the “Guidelines for the vaccination of small animals” (Standing Vaccination Commission for Veterinary Medicine, StIKo Vet), dogs should always be vaccinated against contagious diseases such as leptospirosis, parvovirus and distemper. Vaccination against contagious liver inflammation also remains useful in order to maintain the existing protection of existing status. Although the disease has become rare in the Western European dog population due to consistent vaccination, this virus is still widespread in the countries of Eastern Europe and can get to Germany through imported dogs. Depending on regional circumstances and/or housing conditions, further vaccinations – for example against the pathogens of the so-called kennel cough (Bordetella bronchiseptica, canine parainfluenza virus) or Lyme disease – may be advisable. Rabies vaccination remains a must for all trips abroad.

Revaccination maintains immunization protection

The more animals in a population that are vaccinated, the better protection they all have. Therefore, in addition to the basic immunization, which usually consists of several consecutive vaccinations, regular repeat vaccinations are important to ensure the protection of the population as well as individual protection. Repeat vaccinations are intended to refresh an existing vaccination and maintain immunity. The specified vaccination intervals should always be observed. The recommendations vary depending on the pathogen and vaccine and are usually between one and three years. Without a booster vaccination, the basic immunization loses its effect, and even adult dogs can then become infected with serious diseases again.

Vaccination recommendations are individual depending on the living conditions

The living conditions of the animal and the associated risk of infection also play a role in the necessary vaccination protection. For example, dogs with many social contacts must be protected more comprehensively than animals kept alone. For dogs with a lot of contact with other dogs, e.g. B. in puppy groups, animal boarding houses, animal shelters or at the dog training ground, vaccination against Bordetella infections and other respiratory pathogens such as the canine parainfluenza virus is also recommended. Vaccination against infection with the canine herpes virus can be useful in young breeding bitches.

Think about your vacation now

If dogs are also travel companions, they should be vaccinated against a possible infection with leishmaniasis pathogens – depending on the travel destination. In addition, a mosquito repellent is required, which must be started shortly before the start of the journey. The rabies vaccination is also of particular importance when traveling abroad. Although Germany is rabies-free, there are still isolated cases in wild and domestic animals in some Eastern European countries. Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, but also Turkey, repeatedly report corresponding evidence. Due to the risk of infection for humans, rabies protection is essential when traveling abroad with the dog – just as with imported dogs – and is therefore required by law. In addition, according to the rabies ordinance, animals vaccinated against rabies are better off in the event of contact with animals suspected of being infected.

In general, the same recommendations for revaccination apply to old animals as to other dogs. Animals with acute illnesses or during short-term treatment with immunosuppressive drugs should not be vaccinated. In the case of chronic diseases and long-term immunosuppressive treatment, however, vaccination is sometimes necessary and useful. Which repeat vaccination is required at what time can be clarified in a conversation with the veterinarian as part of the regular check-ups.

