Life’s Essential 8: How to Slow Down Biological Aging and Stay Young

A new study from the American Heart Association (AHA) has identified 8 modifiable behaviors that can slow down the aging process and keep individuals healthy for longer. The study, presented at the Scientific Sessions Conference 2023 in Philadelphia, collected data from over 6,500 adults and calculated the biological age of their organism based on specific metabolic and inflammation markers.

The identified behaviors, known as “Life’s Essential 8,” include following a healthy diet, engaging in regular physical activity, not smoking, getting enough sleep, maintaining a healthy weight, controlling cholesterol, monitoring blood sugar levels, and keeping blood pressure under control.

According to the researchers, adherence to these habits not only promotes heart health but also slows down the biological aging process. In fact, individuals with higher adherence to these behaviors were found to have a biological age that is about six years younger.

Nour Makarem, the epidemiologist who conducted the study, emphasized the importance of cardiovascular health in slowing down the aging process and increasing disease-free years. “Greater adherence to all Life’s Essential 8 parameters and improved cardiovascular health can bring many benefits over the years,” said Makarem.

The study’s findings have important implications for living longer and healthier lives, as Donald Lloyd-Jones, president of the drafting group of Life’s Essential 8, pointed out. “We all want to live longer and, more importantly, we all want to live healthier for longer so that we can truly enjoy our existence and have a good quality of life for as many years as possible,” Lloyd-Jones stated.

The study, conducted at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, highlights the potential impact of simple lifestyle changes in slowing down the aging process and reducing the risk of chronic diseases. By adopting these “Life’s Essential 8” behaviors, individuals can take proactive steps to maintain their health and vitality as they age.

This research sheds light on the connection between chronological age and biological age, offering hope for a longer and healthier life for individuals who make these positive lifestyle changes.

