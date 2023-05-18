Lifestyle: How to Stay Young and Fit Longer – A Guide by Physician Yael Adler

18.05.2023, 18:17



Even if eternal youth remains a dream, science is meticulously decoding what happens in cells and organs as we age. One thing is clear: feeling fit and vital in old age has less to do with expensive skin care than with a good lifestyle, explains doctor and bestselling author Yael Adler. Here are her key insights and tips. By Yael Adler

I was recently invited to a milestone birthday party. One of the guests gave a speech on the birthday “child”. Among other things, it was about the fact that people who have already had a few decades under their belt like to announce on the occasion of their birthday that they actually feel like they are thirty, some even like twenty, others even think they are still in the midst of an apparently forever during puberty.