Home » Lifestyle: How to Stay Young and Fit Longer – A Guide by Physician Yael Adler
Health

Lifestyle: How to Stay Young and Fit Longer – A Guide by Physician Yael Adler

by admin
Lifestyle: How to Stay Young and Fit Longer – A Guide by Physician Yael Adler

18.05.2023, 18:17

12 Min.

Even if eternal youth remains a dream, science is meticulously decoding what happens in cells and organs as we age. One thing is clear: feeling fit and vital in old age has less to do with expensive skin care than with a good lifestyle, explains doctor and bestselling author Yael Adler. Here are her key insights and tips.

By Yael Adler

I was recently invited to a milestone birthday party. One of the guests gave a speech on the birthday “child”. Among other things, it was about the fact that people who have already had a few decades under their belt like to announce on the occasion of their birthday that they actually feel like they are thirty, some even like twenty, others even think they are still in the midst of an apparently forever during puberty.

See also  Remove aphids on cucumber plants with biological means

You may also like

Is eating cucumber bad for the liver? Here’s...

Cannes at the feet of archaeologist Harrison Ford...

Bad weather, because the alert is triggered even...

HuidaGene Therapeutics Announces Release of World’s First…

Mortal Kombat 1: the reinterpretation of a myth...

Walking is good for your health but be...

«The aggressor victim of bullying»- breaking latest news

Cannes Film Festival 2023, all the looks (and...

The first of its kind in the world:...

ChatGPT also lands on smartphones and challenges Google:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy