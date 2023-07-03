Home » Lifetech Care Srl / Ministry of Health (Emilia Romagna)
Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3136/2023 of 06.12.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14009/2022 Lifetech Care Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Regions, Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano and Entities of the Regional and/or Provincial Health Service concerned.

Attachments:

decree 3136_23 (1).pdf (PDF 161.1 Kb)

APPLICATION FOR PUBLICATION FOR PUBLIC PROCLAIMS_LTC (1).pdf (PDF 222.8 Kb)

Ricorso TAR_payback LTC-signed.pdf (PDF 445.6 Kb)

Additional reasons_Emilia-Romagna Region-signed.pdf (PDF 505.1 Kb)

