Light and Delicious: Tantalizing Tuna Meatballs Recipes to Beat the Heat

Light Tuna Meatballs: A Delicious and Healthy Dish

Looking for a light and tasty second course? Look no further than light tuna meatballs. These delicious meatballs are not only perfect for hot summer days but can be enjoyed any time of the year. Made with just a few ingredients, they are low in calories, making them an excellent choice for those looking to maintain a balanced diet.

Tuna, which is readily available all year round, is the star ingredient in this recipe. Canned tuna works perfectly, whether you choose the natural option or drain the oil well. Pair these light tuna meatballs with a generous portion of vegetables for a satisfying and well-rounded meal.

What makes these meatballs even better is how easy they are to prepare. With just a few ingredients and simple steps, you can achieve amazing results. To make these light tuna meatballs, you’ll need 200 grams of tuna (preferably natural), 50 grams of flour, and 100 grams of egg whites readily available in any supermarket.

Start by pouring the tuna into a bowl and using a fork to chop it up. Add the egg whites and flour to the bowl and mix until you have a compact mixture that is well combined. Shape the mixture into meatballs, slightly crushing them with your hands. If desired, you can also coat them with breadcrumbs. Cook them in a hot non-stick pan for about 7-8 minutes per side. Alternatively, you can cook them in the oven on a baking tray lined with parchment paper at 220 degrees for 20 minutes, adjusting the cooking time according to your oven.

Not only are these light tuna meatballs fantastic, but there’s also another variation you can try: tunafish balls. This recipe calls for 400 grams of drained tuna, 500 grams of potatoes, salt, pepper, a handful of pitted green olives, and a handful of capers.

Start by boiling the potatoes, then peel and mash them with a potato masher. Let the mashed potatoes cool. In a bowl, chop the tuna with a fork and cut the pitted green olives into pieces. Rinse the capers under running water. Combine all the ingredients and mix well with your hands until you have a smooth and compact mixture. Shape the mixture into a meatloaf shape or, for a more creative presentation, shape it like a fish, complete with scales, eyes, and fins using the prongs of a fork. Place the mixture in the fridge for a few hours to firm up. When serving, you can add tufts of mayonnaise for an extra touch of flavor.

Both light tuna meatballs and tunafish balls are versatile and delicious dishes that are worth trying. With their minimal ingredients and straightforward preparation, you’ll find yourself making them again and again, no matter the season. So why not give these recipes a try and savor the flavors of the sea in a healthier and lighter way?

