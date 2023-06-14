Light and delicious: the recipe for a lemon water cake that will surprise everyone

Lemon water cake is a simple and easy recipe to make. You only need a few ingredients, and the result is crazy.

The recipe comes directly from the blog of Blessed Rossi, the queen of simple dishes of the Italian tradition. This time it is not a particular first course or a second ethnic dish but a dessert that will make everyone lick their mustaches.

The water and lemon cake is that perfect dessert when you have very few ingredients at home and not much time available. Making it is not only very simple but it is also super cheap, since there is no need for eggs or milk. The result is a cake as soft as a cloud and with a heavenly scent, try it to believe it!

The recipe is listed on fattoincasadabenedetta.itthe renowned cooking blog edited by TV star Benedetta Rossi. The steps are simple and in no time you can make this cake perfect not only for breakfast but also for a snack. Together with a cup of milk or accompanied by tea, this cake is a must try.

Water and lemon cake, the recipe for a tasty and light dessert

The peculiarity of the water and lemon cake is not only its fresh and delicate taste but also its lightness. In fact, the absence of eggs and milk makes this dessert incredibly light and suitable for everyone. Surprisingly fluffy, the softness is given by the potato starch, which makes the dough light and leaves it moist inside.

Ecco how to make a perfect lemon water cake following Benedetta Rossi’s recipe.

200 ml water

1 lemon

80 ml sunflower oil

100 gr potato starch

16 gr baking powder

150 gr sugar

250 gr farina 00

sugar grain to decorate

First of all, combine all the liquid ingredients (water, oil, lemon juice) in a bowl. Inside, mix the sugar and flour a little at a time. Add the potato starch and continue mixing. Finally add the baking powder.

Set aside the dough, prepare a baking tray of at least 24 mm in size. Sprinkle with oil (or butter) and flour. Pour the mixture and level it, then put it in the oven. 170 degrees for 35-40 minutes in a convection oven, 180 degrees for the same time in a static oven.

Once cooked, the water and lemon cake should be left to cool completely before you can take it out of the mold. You can decorate the cake with granulated sugar or chocolate chips or coconut flour.