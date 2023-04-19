Light of your eyes 2, previews of the third episode of April 25: Diana accused of murder

The third episode of Light of your eyes 2 will exceptionally be aired on Tuesday 25 April because Canale5 will make room for the Inter – Juventus Coppa Italia match on Wednesday 26 April. The previews of the new episode of the fiction with Anna Valle and Giuseppe Zeno.

Light of your eyes 2, previews of the third episode

Light of your eyes 2, Anna Valle plays Emma Conti

The previews of the third episode of Light of your eyes 2, broadcast on Tuesday 25 April, at 21:20 on Canale5. In the new episode of the fiction, Emma makes a macabre discovery. In the place where a murder seems to have taken place, the woman finds a bracelet that belongs to Diana. The situation is set to deteriorate rapidly. Miranda, in fact, reads a note and misunderstands the content. Thus, she lashes out at Emma’s daughter, accusing her of being somehow guilty of that crime.

Petra Novak increasingly attracted to Enrico Leoni

In the third installment of Light in Your Eyes 2, Diana gets into trouble. In fact, the police investigate her because she is suspected of having to do with a murder. Emma and Petra do everything they can to keep Diana safe, but the two women – despite sharing a shared purpose – are unable to establish an alliance. It is above all Petra Novak who resists and she has a very specific reason. The woman is increasingly attracted to Enrico. The tensions that characterize Emma’s life also influence the serenity of the dancers, who find themselves facing a moment of obvious crisis. Emma does everything in her power to try to keep the group together, without giving up the truth.