These are very difficult hours for Luciano Ligabue who finds himself face to face with a disease that is preventing him from going on normally with his life.

Many are the fans who are eagerly awaiting the update on the health situation of Luciano Ligabue, the famous singer who has attracted millions of fans around him. A man who managed to get a immense success both in Italia that over the border precisely because his songs reflect the mood of many of his fans.

For the moment, however, his career seems to be stop with the four arrows due to a terrible health situation which is forcing it to be locked up in a Paris hotel until everything goes back to the way it was before. But what happened?

The health conditions of Luciano Ligabue

It’s been more than 5 days since when Luciano Ligabue was locked up in a hotel room in Paris precisely because the swab was positive. The singer was in Paris why had to hold a concert at the Bataclan although, after having had one bad night in which he was not wellchose to undergo swab for covid thus discovering to be positive.

And that’s when it clicked right away isolation. This is news that was shared by himself through a post on Instagram in which he wanted to announce that unfortunately he was forced to cancel appointments in London and Paris.

In the last few hours he wanted to once again share how things were going through a bulletin coming straight from that hotel room where every day seems to never end.

And so, as we read on ilfattoquotidiano.it, the singer writes: “Actually it no longer passes me here on the Brufen bedside table as per medical advice, vitamin C, nasal spray, some books and this is a guitar that was not mine but has become one thanks to an impulse from Maioli (his manager, ed. .) who found it in a flea market on the streets of Paris, it didn’t cost much and thought it could keep me company … in fact I wrote a piece. For the rest, I feel better, but I have to wait to get negative in order to return to our beautiful country “.

In short, the singer, despite this situation, has not lost the desire to joke, waiting for this situation to finally be said. concluded.