Like this: we tested for you the weight loss program that is very easy to follow because it provides you with all the ready-made meals

Likes This is a very comfortable and practical slimming program to follow that provides you, week by week, with all the meals that are already ready (only to be heated) and perfect from a nutritional point of view. We wanted to try it for you to see if it really works

Let’s start it off right away, at first glance we were a bit perplexed by the quantity of packaging used to pack the meals which obviously cause pollution. It must be said, however, that they are 100% recyclable, the paper is 100% recycled, the colors come from vegetable ink and it is well indicated on the label how to recycle each part in the best possible way (all points in favor). What we were most interested in understanding, during our test, however, was whether this undoubtedly very practical and comfortable food plan really worked.

So we set out to discover the Like So method, following the assigned food program for 7 days. What we tried was a week defined as “turbo”, the most “strong” therefore, a diet to lose weight quickly and get a first impression of the potential of this food plan as well as the quality and taste of the various foods.

But let’s start from the beginning and first explain how the Like This program works.

What the I Like So slimming program offers

The great convenience of this slimming program is that a complete kit is delivered to your home where everything is already ready, simply to be heated or rehydrated in the case of purees or drinks. You will never have to worry about what to cook for lunch, dinner or breakfast and in a certain way, therefore, any waste is also reduced. In fact, everything is already dosed and, since the portions are right, nothing is thrown away!

More specifically, these ready-to-eat meals help us reduce waste in many ways:

in terms of food not consumed and therefore thrown away (because already portioned in a balanced way)

in terms of gas / electricity consumption, because you don’t have to cook

in saving time spent shopping and cooking

fewer products with extra packaging that we buy in the supermarket

Returning to the food plan, in addition to all the ready meals (including snacks), week by week, the method also provides additional tools:

A dedicated nutritionist biologist coach

Personalized advice

Assistance throughout the program and afterwards, during the weight maintenance phase

An app to monitor your weight curve and exercise and where you can find many other useful tips

Social groups to exchange opinions and support with a community of people who follow the program

The method involves 3 stages:

weight loss: through the intake of healthy and balanced daily meals and good habits, acquired thanks to a correct nutritional education (which teaches you how to eat to keep fit) and a healthy lifestyle (which includes the right amount of physical activity and an appropriate daily intake of water)

stabilization: through menus and recipes to make a healthy weight stable and lasting, always with the support of the program and the nutritionist

weight maintenance: independently you continue to balance meals well and move every day

Depending on your needs, there are 3 types of monthly programs that vary the caloric intake:

Base da 1200 kcal/g

Balance of 1350 kcal/gr

Dinamico 1500 kcal/g

In all cases, the meals are well proportioned and the convenience is that you can easily choose a lunch or dinner from another day.

Then there are specifics programs for those with intolerances (gluten-free, lactose-free) and a pesco-vegetarian alternative (the one we followed, generally vegetarian but which on some days involves the consumption of meals containing fish).

All foods are rated with the help of the Nutri-Scorethe now famous French traffic light label which assigns different colors – from dark green (A) to dark orange (E) – to different foods based on their content in nutrients considered positive for health (such as fibre, protein, fruit , vegetables) but also to be limited to combat malnutrition and obesity (energy intake, sugar, salt and saturated fatty acids).

Of course, all the meals in the Like This program are rated A or B by the Nutri-Score, so they are excellent from a nutritional point of view.

Our week: what we ate and enjoyed

Our trial week started on Monday, like all diets (and good intentions!). We first weighed ourselves and took waist and hip measurements so we could compare at the end of the 7 days.

Here’s more specifically what we ate.

Breakfast

Our breakfast consisted of 30 grams of cereals (specifically chocolate granola) to which 125 ml of skimmed milk or low-fat yogurt were added. We found the granola very tasty, perhaps slightly too sugary (for those not used to sweet flavors). To this we obviously added a coffee and – if desired – a portion of fruit (not necessary at all).

Lunch

Our week included very varied lunches, some more classic such as vegetarian lasagna and tomato gnocchi, others more ethnic such as coconut and curry noodles or lentil dahl.

Ready meals can be heated both in the microwave and, if you don’t have this appliance, in a bain-marie for about 10 minutes.

We preferred the more classic dishes, as the flavors were similar to the traditional ones we are more used to. Ethnic foods instead they are certainly more suitable for those who love spicy and ethnic foods

At lunch we always had a fruit mousse available which we however found superfluous and never consumed.

Snack

The proposed snack is a milk chocolate flavored drink to which water is added to rehydrate it. In our opinion, the taste is a little too sweet for those not used to it.

As an alternative, always included in our weekly kit, we had some gluten-free almond and chocolate biscuits, which we appreciated.

Cena

Our dinner consisted of alternating mashed potatoes (your choice), Indian basmati rice or vegetables in a spicy sauce. A 3% fat fresh cheese was added to the main course, such as light mozzarella or ricotta, cottage cheese, or spreadable cheese (always low in fat).

Among the proposals that we preferred there was the mashed potatoes with herbs that we have chosen to enrich with cherry tomatoes and a light spreadable cheese.

At dinner (as well as at lunch), if desired, cooked or raw vegetables of your choice can also be consumed (which we have always added at the end of the meal to increase the intake of vitamins and mineral salts).

Our conclusion

You may be wondering if we have lost weight. The answer is yes, about a kilo and a half (and also with several mistakes in the program). As for centimeters instead, the situation has remained more or less stable, but it is unlikely that real changes in this sense can be seen in just one week.

We can also tell you that the dishes fill you up and you don’t feel hungry during the day, if you follow the food plan by adding a snack too.

Our conclusion, therefore, is the following: surely if we don’t have the possibility, taken from our commitments, to prepare healthy, nutritious but at the same time dietary meals, the Like This method can be a good alternative.

If you are curious and want to try these ready meals, you can connect to the Like So site, answer a few questions about your age, weight, weight loss goals and more, to immediately get a free quote. There is also the possibility of “peek” in the “menu” section among the various proposals for ready meals (sweet and savoury) so as to get a more complete idea of ​​what you are going to eat, week after week, before reaching the weight goal you have set, and you can also read other reviews.