LILA test week arrives

Free test against sexually transmitted diseases. LILA test week runs from 15 to 24 May: an opportunity for early diagnosis of HIV, hepatitis viral and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The goal of this initiative is naturally to raise awareness on the importance of performing tests to keep your sexual health under control. It is also the best way not to risk or to minimize the risk of transmitting any pathologies to our partner.

In this article

Free test against sexually transmitted diseases: 8 Italian cities involved

Fifty European countries join the campaign with hundreds of organizations involved. Among them, as always, is LILA, which on this occasion enhances its service of anonymous and free tests for HIV, hepatitis and syphilis in its offices in Bari, Cagliari, Como, Florence, Livorno, Milan, Turin and Trento. Here you will find all the times and addresses of the LILA appointments. Anyone wishing to purchase a self-test in pharmacies can join the association’s remote support.

The UN and UNAIDS have always supported the possibility of testing in non-sanitary places. According to the two international institutions, there is a whole series of people who would never turn to a traditional structure for various reasons.

Why is early diagnosis so important in sexually transmitted infections?

Early diagnosis starts therapies as soon as possible. With HIV it allows the infection not to progress into the real disease, i.e. AIDS. Various sexually transmitted diseases can be treated effectively if started early. According to United Nations data, 2,300,000 people with HIV live in Europe alone. Of these, 20% do not know they have contracted the virus. Unfortunately in Europe, more than half of new diagnoses come when they already have AIDS or are close to this condition. In Italy this percentage exceeds 63 per cent.

Even in the case of viral hepatitis the speech is very similar. For example, hepatitis C is diagnosed in only 4.6% of patients. The consequence is that the vast majority of them do not access the treatments that would lead to complete recovery. Few diagnoses even for hepatitis B. Also in this case, access to treatment would lead to enormous benefits.

Read also…